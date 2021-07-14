Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Undervalued

The stock of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NAS:VRTX, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $198.33 per share and the market cap of $51.3 billion, Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock shows every sign of being significantly undervalued. GF Value for Vertex Pharmaceuticals is shown in the chart below.

Because Vertex Pharmaceuticals is significantly undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth, which averaged 33.8% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 11.77% annually over the next three to five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company’s financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company’s financial strength. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a cash-to-debt ratio of 7.70, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Biotechnology industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s financial strength as 8 out of 10, suggesting strong balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Vertex Pharmaceuticals over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has been profitable 5 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $6.4 billion and earnings of $10.5 a share. Its operating margin is 47.26%, which ranks better than 96% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Vertex Pharmaceuticals at 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Vertex Pharmaceuticals over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus’ research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company’s stock. If a company’s business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 81% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 201.7%, which ranks better than 100% of the companies in Biotechnology industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s return on invested capital is 66.71, and its cost of capital is 4.94. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Vertex Pharmaceuticals is shown below:

In short, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NAS:VRTX, 30-year Financials) stock gives every indication of being significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 100% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. To learn more about Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

