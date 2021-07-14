argenx to Host Virtual R&D Day on July 20, 2021





July 14, 2021



Breda, the Netherlands – argenx (Euronext & ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced that it will host a virtual R&D Day on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. CET (9:00 a.m. ET) to highlight its ‘argenx 2025 vision’ and provide an update of its immunology pipeline. The event will introduce the fifth and sixth indications for the Company’s FcRn antagonist, efgartigimod, and will include Phase 1 data from its C2 inhibitor, ARGX-117.

In addition to argenx management presentations, the live event will include a moderated panel discussion on the treatment paradigm and clinical unmet needs of the new efgartigimod indications, featuring:

Rohit Aggarwal, M.D., M.S., Rheumatology, Professor of Medicine, Medical Director, Arthritis and Autoimmunity Center, Co-Director UPMC Myositis Center, Division of Rheumatology and Clinical Immunology, Department of Medicine, University of Pittsburgh

Russell P. Hall III, M.D., J. Lamar Callaway Professor, Department of Dermatology, Duke University Medical Center

To complement the live event, the Company is hosting a program microsite with additional resources, including:

Disease overview presentations from Dr. Aggarwal and Dr. Hall

Moderated panel on the role of albumin in patients with autoimmune disease, featuring: John Kastelein, M.D., Ph.D., FESC, Emeritus Professor of Medicine at the Department of Vascular Medicine at the Academic Medical Center of the University of Amsterdam Daniel Rader, M.D., Seymour Gray Professor of Molecular Medicine at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania

Current overview of myasthenia gravis in China, featuring: Chongbo Zhao, M.D., Ph.D., Professor and Chief Physician, Department of Neurology, Huashan Hospital, Fudan University

Patient stories

Relevant publications

Access to the microsite, including the live webcast of the virtual event, can be found on the Investors section of the argenx website at argenx.com/investors. A replay of the event will be available on the argenx website for approximately one year following the call.

About argenx

argenx is a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancer. Partnering with leading academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. argenx is evaluating efgartigimod in multiple serious autoimmune diseases. argenx is also advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. argenx has offices in Belgium, the United States, Japan, and Switzerland. For more information, visit www.argenx.com and follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/argenx/ and Twitter at https://twitter.com/argenxglobal.

