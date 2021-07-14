Loomis AB to publish Interim report on July 23, 2021

PR Newswire
SOLNA, Sweden, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomis AB will publish the Interim report January-June 2021 on Friday July 23, at 8:00 a.m. (CEST).
8.00 a.m. (CEST) - Report release
The report will be sent as a press release from Cision (www.cision.se) and will automatically be published on www.loomis.com when released.
8:30 a.m. (CEST) - Presentation slides available
For presentation slides, go to www.loomis.com and choose "Financial presentation".
9.00 a.m. (CEST) – Telephone conference and audio cast
Analysts and media are invited to participate in a telephone conference where Loomis President & CEO Patrik Andersson, CFO Kristian Ackeby and CIRO Anders Haker will present the report and answer questions.
To follow the conference call via telephone and participate in Q&A session please call (local call);
United Kingdom: +44 333 300 9264
USA: +1 646 722 4956
Sweden: +46 8 505 583 59
The telephone conference will also be audio casted live via Loomis' website.
To follow the audio cast, please follow this link. The link is also available at our website, www.loomis.com (follow "Financial presentation").
Recorded version
A recorded version of the audio cast will be available at www.loomis.com (follow "Financial presentation") after the telephone conference.
CONTACT:
Anders Haker
Chief Investor Relations Officer
Mobile: +1 281 795 8580
E-mail: [email protected]
The following files are available for download:
