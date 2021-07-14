ON24 Digital Experiences Help Zendesk Increase Pipeline and Bookings

Zendesk, a trusted and beloved CRM customer service software company and the champion of great customer service everywhere for everyone, is delivering ON24 (NYSE: ONTF) digital experiences that are having a direct impact on the company’s pipeline and revenue. With the ON24+Digital+Experience+Platform, Zendesk is generating qualified sales leads and increasing pipeline and bookings.

“ON24 digital experiences are core to our digital-first strategy and consistently some of our most successful marketing and sales channels,” said Sarah Reed, senior director of content and event marketing at Zendesk. “We’re expanding customer engagement globally and delivering compelling digital events that are resonating with audiences and driving revenue growth.”

As in-person interactions remained limited around the world, Zendesk needed a system of engagement that could reach customers in different languages. The company shifted to a digital-first approach using ON24+Webcast+Elite, delivering interactive webinars at scale in more than 50 languages. Zendesk also uses ON24+Engagement+Hub to provide audiences always-on access to content and resources, as well as on-demand webinars to extend the life of their virtual events.

With ON24, Zendesk is achieving significant business results. The company delivered nine events in six languages, reaching 13,000 prospects and customers to promote their CX Trends 2021 report about the top trends in customer experience. More than 50% of their registrants attended, contributing to a material increase to its sales pipeline during the quarter.

The company had similar success with its one-of-a-kind experiential event produced in collaboration with Pop-Up Magazine that featured multimedia experiences with live stories and performances by writers, producers, and artists. The event, “The Digital Tipping Point,” converted 51% of registrants to attendees and averaged 57 minutes of viewing time.

“Zendesk is delivering unique audience experiences that stand out from the crowd, delivering significant business growth and return on investment,” said Steve Daheb, CMO of ON24. “It’s a powerful example of a digital-first approach that is engaging audiences through multiple touchpoints and converting more prospects into customers.”

The ON24 Digital Experience Platform includes ON24 Webcast Elite, ON24 Engagement Hub, ON24+Target, ON24+Virtual+Conference%2C ON24+Intelligence, and ON24+Connect. Companies can deliver digital experiences that create deep engagement, first-person data, and AI-driven personalization, as well as seamlessly integrate audience insights with marketing automation, CRM, and collaboration systems.

To learn more about the digital experiences Zendesk delivered to reach and engage audiences around the world, watch their on-demand session from the ON24 Experience virtual event at ON24.com%2FExperience.

About Zendesk.

Zendesk started the customer experience revolution in 2007 by enabling any business around the world to take their customer service online. Today, Zendesk is the champion of great service everywhere for everyone, and powers billions of conversations, connecting more than 100,000 brands with hundreds of millions of customers over telephony, chat, email, messaging, social channels, communities, review sites and help centers. Zendesk products are built with love to be loved. The company was conceived in Copenhagen, Denmark, built and grown in California, taken public in New York City, and today employs more than 4,000 people across the world. Learn more at www.zendesk.com.

About ON24

ON24 provides a leading cloud-based digital experience platform that makes it easy to create, scale, and personalize engaging experiences to drive measurable business growth. Today, we are helping over 2,000 companies worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 4 of the 5 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturing companies, convert millions of prospects to buyers. Through interactive webinars, virtual events, and always-on multimedia experiences, ON24 provides a system of engagement, powered by AI, which enables businesses to scale engagement, conversions, and pipeline to drive revenue growth. The ON24 platform supports an average of 4 million professionals a month totaling over 2.5 billion engagement minutes per year. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

