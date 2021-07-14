Logo
Clarivate Integrates Trademark Solutions to Unlock the Full Value of Customers' IP

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LONDON, July 14, 2021

Reducing manual data entry efforts to help customers save time and increase data quality

LONDON, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Clarivate Plc(

NYSE:CLVT, Financial), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced the integration of its trademark research and protection solutions powered by CompuMark™ into IPfolio™ and FoundationIP™, IP management software (IPMS) solutions for corporations and law firms. This integration is part of a long-term strategy by Clarivate to remove friction from IP management processes by connecting the IP ecosystem.

Clarivate_Logo.jpg

By adding global coverage of 180+ trademark authorities from CompuMark™ into IPfolio™ and FoundationIP™, corporate IP departments and IP law firms will be able to keep portfolio data complete and accurate while reducing manual data entry efforts, saving time and increasing data quality. This integration also brings CompuMark™ Watch ordering into FoundationIP™ and IPfolio™, allowing customers to start watching a trademark directly within their IPMS. In addition, IPfolio™ customers can now conduct automated matches for proposed trademarks within their IPMS.

These integrated IP solutions empower customers to manage their IP in ways that unlock the full value of their assets. By combining a broad array of IP management services, rich data and deep IP lifecycle knowledge, Clarivate is bringing together capabilities that will enable customers to make informed decisions with greater speed and confidence.

Gordon Samson, President, IP Group, Clarivate, said, "At Clarivate, we are on a mission to improve the way the world creates, protects and advances innovation. That's why we help our corporate and law firm customers compete effectively in this evolving landscape by unlocking the full value of their IP. The end result for our customers will be operational excellence by reducing friction in management tasks, improved collaboration by connecting professionals with the larger IP ecosystem and better decisions informed by data-driven insights. Clarivate will continue to invest in and extend IPMS solutions."

About Clarivate

Clarivate™ is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the lifecycle of innovation. Our bold mission is to help customers solve some of the world's most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions in the areas of science and intellectual property. We help customers discover, protect and commercialize their inventions using our trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Clarivate media contact

Helena Desancic, Corporate Affairs Manager
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY41676&sd=2021-07-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clarivate-integrates-trademark-solutions-to-unlock-the-full-value-of-customers-ip-301333254.html

SOURCE Clarivate Plc

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY41676&Transmission_Id=202107140300PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY41676&DateId=20210714
