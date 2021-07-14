New Epson Minilab Printers Fuel High-Production Creation of Customized, Small-Format Photos, Graphics and Stationery

PR Newswire

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand for small-format photos continues to grow, businesses are looking for a cost-effective way to deliver high-volume custom output instantly. To meet that need, Epson today announced the SureLab® D1070 and SureLab D1070DE Minilab Photo Printers – drylab printers built for high-volume photo and graphic production. Designed for retail, event and e-commerce applications, the SureLab D1070DE adds a duplex feeder to provide automatic double-sided printing on sheet media to use for photobooks, greeting cards, invitations, postcards, and more. Ideal for the production photo and graphics markets, the unique, modern design seamlessly integrates into workflows for maximum profitability and enables businesses to deliver unique product offerings to customers.

"Small-format, tangible photography and graphics are just as popular as ever as people seek out personalized photo products and localized graphics and stationery as mementos of special moments and annual celebrations," said Aaron Brill, associate product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America, Inc. "The SureLab D1070-Series supports a variety of production environments, including photography labs, retail kiosks and gift shops. And with double-sided printing on the SureLab D1070DE, applications can be expanded to meet an array of printing needs previously unavailable in a small-format minilab printer."

The new SureLab D1070 and D1070DE deliver exceptional print speeds up to 460 4"x6", 275 5"x7" or 140 8"x10" photos per hour,1 and are up to 10 percent faster than the previous generation.2 Leveraging an enhanced 6-channel reliable MicroPiezo® printhead, AccuPhoto™ image processing technology and vivid UltraChrome® D6r-S dye-based ink technology, the printers deliver vibrant, true-to-life images and can accurately reproduce subtle tones in portrait photos with smooth transitions and crisp, sharp details. When coupled with Epson Genuine Photo Media, prints are water, smudge and fade resistant.3

Additional features include:

High-capacity ink packs – UltraChrome D6r-S high-capacity 250 mL ink packs deliver wide color gamut; Cartridge-Free Printing can help reduce waste compared to traditional cartridge systems

– UltraChrome D6r-S high-capacity 250 mL ink packs deliver wide color gamut; Cartridge-Free Printing can help reduce waste compared to traditional cartridge systems Versatile media handling – Prints on a wide range of high-capacity roll and double- or single-sided sheet media, 4 including glossy, luster, matte, and thick card surfaces; maximum print width of 8.3 inches and offer BorderFree TM printing in frame ready sizes

– Prints on a wide range of high-capacity roll and double- or single-sided sheet media, including glossy, luster, matte, and thick card surfaces; maximum print width of 8.3 inches and offer BorderFree printing in frame ready sizes Easy to operate – New front-facing 1.44-inch LCD panel simplifies print tasks and operation; features new nozzle detection and alignment technology for less downtime and reliable operation

– New front-facing 1.44-inch LCD panel simplifies print tasks and operation; features new nozzle detection and alignment technology for less downtime and reliable operation Improved connectivity and simplified software – Connect easily to printer over Wi-Fi ® , Ethernet or USB using redesigned printer driver for Windows ® and Mac ®

– Connect easily to printer over Wi-Fi , Ethernet or USB using redesigned printer driver for Windows and Mac Small footprint – Compact size with integrated output tray and high-speed rotary cutter is well-suited for photobooths, portrait and event photography

– Compact size with integrated output tray and high-speed rotary cutter is well-suited for photobooths, portrait and event photography Built for reliability – Reliable print engine backed by Epson's U.S.-based support team and Epson warranty

– Reliable print engine backed by Epson's U.S.-based support team and Epson warranty Epson Cloud Solution PORT – Monitor the live status of your entire printer fleet regardless of where they are in the world; view output production rates, printer status, errors, and more

Pricing and Availability

The SureLab D1070 Minilab printer ($2,595 estimated MSRP) will be available in fall 2021 and the SureLab D1070DE ($2,995 estimated MSRP) will be available in 2022. A duplex feeder ($599 estimated MSRP) will be available for purchase separately to add double-sided printing to the SureLab D1070. Both models will offer a standard 1-year Epson PreferredSM Limited Warranty and will be available through Epson Authorized Professional Imaging Resellers. For more information, visit www.epson.com/minilab.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

* This printer is designed for use with Epson genuine cartridges and ink only, not third-party cartridges or ink. For more information, see www.epson.com/wideformatink

1 Product specifications subject to change without notice up until first customer shipment. Print speeds are based on the print engine speed only. Total throughput time for any print depends on various factors including workstation configuration, file size, print resolution, ink coverage and networking. Actual print speeds will vary.

2 When compared to the Epson SureLab D870

3 Smudge, water and fade resistant prints with Epson Genuine Photo Media and Ink only.

4 Double-sided media compatible with the SureLab D1070DE only

