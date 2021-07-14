Heliospectra Announces a New Reseller - MineARC Systems to Supply Next Level Light Control for Controlled Environment

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Heliospectra Announces a New Reseller - MineARC Systems to Supply Next Level Light Control for Controlled Environment

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 14, 2021

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heliospectra AB, a world leader in intelligent lighting technology for greenhouse and controlled plant growth environments, announces a new reseller partnership with MineARC Systems, a global leader in manufacturing and supply of controlled environments, including biotechnology and agriculture applications. The company will represent Heliospectra's market-leading LED lighting and light control solutions for controlled environments agriculture in the Australian market.

MineARC Systems is a global leader in controlled environments, with manufacturing facilities in Perth Western - Australia, Dallas - Texas, and Johannesburg - South Africa. Their industrial reach-in and walk-in grow chambers meet the specific needs of various industries and customers, including life-saving refuge chambers for mining, petrochemical and tunneling, and specialized custom grow chambers for biotechnology and agricultural applications.

Their plant growth and research-grade chambers provide growers and researchers the ability to develop, refine and repeat specific growth and testing conditions within the biotechnology, agriculture, and science fields.

"As a supplier of market-leading controlled environments systems, providing our customers with full control and flexibility that results in high-quality crops is a must, and Heliospectra's product portfolio ensures that," comments Brent Pearce, Chief Innovation Officer, MineARC Systems. "It allows our customers to create optimal light conditions adjusted to different plant varieties, crops, and regions, or manipulating light wavelengths to impact disease resistance, taste, and nutrition."

Heliospectra will supply MineARC with market-leading LED lighting solutions, including the controllable ELIXIA and high output optimized MITRA, and the advanced light control system helioCORETM for light automation for high-quality crops, control, and output year-round.

"Our background as plant and light researchers, combined with years of experience catering to the Research and AgTech industry we understand the need for reliable products, full control and flexibility," says Scott Thornton, GM North America and VP of Sales at Heliospectra. "We are excited by this new opportunity with MineARC, to expand our reach in the controlled environments market."

For more information about MineARC Systems, visit minearc.com.

For More Information:

Heliospectra AB, Fiskhamnsgatan 2, 414 58 Gothenburg, Sweden
Phone +46 31 40 67 10
[email protected]
http://www.heliospectra.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/heliospectra/r/heliospectra-announces-a-new-reseller---minearc-systems-to-supply-next-level-light-control-for-contr,c3384433

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO43048&sd=2021-07-14 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heliospectra-announces-a-new-reseller--minearc-systems-to-supply-next-level-light-control-for-controlled-environment-301333447.html

SOURCE Heliospectra

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO43048&Transmission_Id=202107140330PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO43048&DateId=20210714
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment