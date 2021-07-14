Logo
Crypto Payments Infrastructure Provider MoonPay Chooses Worldpay from FIS for Global Expansion and Card-to-Crypto Services

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

MoonPay, which provides payments infrastructure for buying and selling cryptocurrency, has selected financial technology leader FIS® (NYSE: FIS) for merchant acquiring services in the more than 160 countries and 80 digital currencies supported by the rapidly growing company.

MoonPay creates tools that enable web and mobile developers globally to accept payments for cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ether as well as for non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The market for cryptocurrencies and NFTs is growing rapidly as consumers globally become increasingly comfortable buying and selling digital assets.

MoonPay was seeking an experienced payments partner to support its continued growth. The firm will use Worldpay from FIS merchant services to process consumer credit and debit card-based purchases and sales of cryptocurrencies as well as NFTs.

“Our goal at MoonPay is to provide simple, powerful, and painless experiences for consumers around the world to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and other digital assets,” said Ivan Soto-Wright, CEO and Founder of MoonPay. “As a leading provider of card-to-crypto payments processing services, Worldpay provides the global scale, footprint, expertise and seamless acquiring services we need to meet our business goals, enhance our speed-to-market, and continue our expansion into new geographies with our advanced crypto infrastructure.”

“As an early supporter of card-to-crypto services for cryptocurrency exchanges, Worldpay brings a wealth of experience to MoonPay as the company seeks to take crypto and NFT purchasing to a wider global market,” said Jason Pavona, General Manager for North America, FIS Merchant Solutions. “Interest in digital currencies as well as NFTs continues to grow, and we’re eager to work with innovative companies like MoonPay that are making these new technologies more accessible to more people.”

FIS processes over $2 trillion in transactions annually across over 100 countries in numerous payments types and currencies. FIS has announced a number of cryptocurrency-focused initiatives in recent weeks as a further proof point of the company’s mission to advance the way the world pays, banks and invests.

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a Fortune 500® company and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500® Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (%40FISGlobal).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005056/en/

