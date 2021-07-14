Pyxis Tankers Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock

Maroussi, Greece, July 14, 2021 – Pyxis Tankers Inc. ( PXS, PXSAP, PXSAW) (the “Company” or “Pyxis Tankers”), an international pure play product tanker company, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of 308,487 shares of 7.75% Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (the “Preferred Shares”) at a public offering price of $20.00 per share.

Pyxis Tankers expects to receive gross proceeds of approximately $6.17 million from the Offering, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital and potential vessel acquisitions.

The Offering is expected to close on July 16, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., is acting as sole book-running manager for the Offering.



The securities described above are being offered by Pyxis Tankers pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-256167) previously filed with and subsequently declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. A registration statement relating to this Offering, including a preliminary prospectus supplement, has been filed with the SEC and is available at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov . Before investing, you should read the registration statement, including the preliminary prospectus supplement contained therein, for information about Pyxis Tankers and this Offering. The final prospectus supplement related to the Offering will also be filed with the SEC; copies of which may be obtained from ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., 17 State Street, 22nd Floor, New York, New York, 10004, by telephone at (877) 436-3673, by email at [email protected] .

About Pyxis Tankers Inc.

We currently own a modern fleet of five tankers engaged in seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. We are focused on growing our fleet of medium range product tankers, which provide operational flexibility and enhanced earnings potential due to their “eco” features and modifications. Pyxis Tankers is positioned to opportunistically expand and maximize the value of its fleet due to competitive cost structure, strong customer relationships and an experienced management team, whose interests are aligned with those of its shareholders. For more information, visit: http://www.pyxistankers.com . The information discussed contained in, or that can be accessed through, Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s website, is not incorporated into, and does not constitute part of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 applicable securities laws. The words “expected'', “estimated”, “scheduled”, “could”, “should”, “anticipated”, “long-term”, “opportunities”, “potential”, “continue”, “likely”, “may”, “will”, “positioned”, “possible”, “believe”, “expand” and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. But the absence of such words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. All statements that are not statements of either historical or current facts, including among other things, our expected financial performance, expectations or objectives regarding future and market charter rate expectations and, in particular, the effects of COVID-19 on our financial condition and operations and the product tanker industry in general, as well as whether the proposed offering is completed, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed offering are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions, expectations and estimates of management of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (“we”, “our” or “Pyxis”) at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, those are not guarantees of our future performance and you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information because we cannot give any assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in such information. Factors that might cause or contribute to such discrepancy include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The forward-looking statements and information contained in this presentation are made as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with U.S. federal securities laws and other applicable securities laws.

