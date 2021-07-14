Descartes MacroPoint™ Now Available on SAP® Store

By integrating with SAP Transportation Management, Descartes MacroPoint delivers real-time, multi-modal supply chain visibility to customers



WATERLOO, Ontario, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group ( DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that its Descartes MacroPoint™ solution is now available on SAP® Store , the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. Descartes MacroPoint integrates with SAP Transportation Management leveraging SAP Integration Suite and/or SAP Extension Suite and delivers real-time, multi-modal supply chain visibility to manufacturers, retailers, distributors and logistics services providers.

“Real-time visibility of shipments is critical for today’s fast paced and fluid supply chains,” said Dan Cicerchi, General Manager, Transportation Management at Descartes. “By providing updates across domestic and international transportation modes in the supply chain, businesses that use SAP solutions can better manage their shipments and proactively address disruptions that occur in the supply chain.”

Descartes MacroPoint is a multi-modal visibility platform designed to help manufacturers, retailers, distributors and logistics services providers gain better control of their shipments. The platform connects road, air and ocean carriers via telematics/electronic logging devices, transportation management systems, a mobile driver application, APIs and the Descartes Global Logistics Network™, the world’s largest multi-modal messaging network. Using Descartes MacroPoint, businesses that use SAP solutions can improve customer service, increase distribution efficiency, better collaborate with customers, suppliers and carriers, and minimize the impact of disruptions and late delivery penalties.

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 1,800 solutions from SAP and its partners.

For more information, visit https://store.sap.com/dcp/en/product/display-0000029617_live_v1/Descartes%20MacroPoint.

Descartes is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. As such, it is empowered to build, market and sell software applications that supplement and build on SAP software and technology. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.

About Descartes

Descartes ( DSGX, Financial) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

