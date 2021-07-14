BlackRock Reports Second Quarter 2021 Earnings

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) today released its financial results for the second quarter of 2021. The company’s earnings release and supplemental materials are available via ir.blackrock.com%2FQuarterlyResults.

Teleconference, Webcast and Presentation Information

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Laurence D. Fink, President, Robert S. Kapito, and Chief Financial Officer, Gary S. Shedlin, will host a teleconference call for investors and analysts on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). Members of the public who are interested in participating in the teleconference should dial, from the United States, (800) 374-0176, or from outside the United States, (706) 679-8281, shortly before 8:30 a.m. ET and reference the BlackRock Conference Call (ID Number 6479566). A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of www.blackrock.com.

Both the teleconference and webcast will be available for replay by 11:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 and ending at midnight on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. To access the replay of the teleconference, callers from the United States should dial (855) 859-2056 and callers from outside the United States should dial (404) 537-3406 and enter the Conference ID Number 6479566. To access the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of www.blackrock.com.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com%2Fcorporate | Twitter: %40blackrock | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fblackrock

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005472/en/