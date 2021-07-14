Logo
Essent Group Ltd. Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call for August 6, 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) today announced that it will hold a conference call on Friday, August 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s second quarter 2021 results, which will be announced prior to the market open on the same day.

The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet at http%3A%2F%2Fir.essentgroup.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fevents%2Fdefault.aspx. The call may also be accessed by dialing 833-921-1656 inside the U.S., or 236-389-2661 for international callers, using passcode 2073556 or by referencing Essent.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Essent website approximately two hours after the live broadcast ends for a period of one year. A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the call ends for a period of two weeks, using the following dial-in numbers and passcode: 800-585-8367 inside the U.S., or 416-621-4642 for international callers, passcode 2073556.

In addition to the information provided in the Company's earnings news release, other statistical and financial information, which may be referred to during the conference call, will be available on Essent's website at http%3A%2F%2Fir.essentgroup.com%2Ffinancials%2Fquarterly-results%2Fdefault.aspx.

About the Company

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) is a Bermuda-based holding company (collectively with its subsidiaries, “Essent”) which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Essent Guaranty, Inc., offers private mortgage insurance for single-family mortgage loans in the United States. Essent provides private capital to mitigate mortgage credit risk, allowing lenders to make additional mortgage financing available to prospective homeowners. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Essent Guaranty, Inc. is licensed to write mortgage insurance in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and is approved by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Essent also offers mortgage-related insurance, reinsurance and advisory services through its Bermuda-based subsidiary, Essent Reinsurance Ltd. Essent is committed to supporting environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) initiatives that are relevant to the company and align with the companywide dedication to responsible corporate citizenship that positively impacts the community and people served. Additional information regarding Essent may be found at www.essentgroup.com and www.essent.us.

Source: Essent Group Ltd.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210714005201r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005201/en/

