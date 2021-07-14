Energous Announces Active Energy Harvesting Developer Kit Supporting Over-the-Air Wireless Charging

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT), the developer of WattUp®, a revolutionary wireless charging 2.0 technology, today announced the availability of its 5.5W Active Energy Harvesting Developer Kit, to enable at-a-distance wireless charging for the growing ecosystem of industrial Internet of Things and other connected devices.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005289/en/

WattUp® 5.5W Active Energy Harvesting Transmitter (Photo: Business Wire)

Unlike passive solutions that harvest ambient energy from the surrounding environment, which typically offer extremely low amounts of power and can be unpredictable in terms of how much power is available, Energous’ active energy harvesting solution includes a dedicated transmitter that emits 5.5W of conducted power in a specific area or direction via its RF-based, WattUp wireless charging technology. This RF-based energy is harvested by Energous-enabled receiving devices, which can be combined with RF energy harvesting IC technology from e-peas. The Energous 5.5W active energy harvesting solution supports “one to many” charging, allowing multiple devices to be simultaneously charged from a single transmitter. Energous active energy harvesting technology is applicable to a wide range of industries and applications, from drug storage monitors and patient trackers in a healthcare setting, to smoke detectors and motion sensors in a smart home, to fault prevention and other safety sensors in an industrial environment.

“Energous’ 5.5-watt active energy harvesting developer kit makes it easier for developers of wireless devices to incorporate active energy harvesting into their solution, while providing consistent and safe power levels,” said Cesar Johnston, COO and EVP of Engineering for Energous. “This first of its kind technology supports a much wider range of IoT devices that require guaranteed levels of power not served by today’s passive energy harvesting technologies and lays a foundation for growth in more power-critical applications.”

The 5.5W WattUp Active Energy Harvesting Developer Kit includes e-peas’ power management IC technology with a broad array of Energous’ IP including:

DA4100 highly integrated system-on-chip (SoC) wireless power transfer (WPT) transmitter IC

EN3921 Power Amplifier Controller

EN3913 High-Efficiency, GaN, Power Amplifier Module

e-peas’ AEM30940 RF energy harvesting IC solution

Energous WattUp technology provides a wide array of over-the-air and at-contact wireless charging 2.0 solutions. For more information on how to purchase the developer kit, click here: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.energous.com%2Fapplications%2Fwattup-active-energy-harvesting-developer-kit%2F.

To learn more about Energous, please visit Energous.com or follow the company on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) is the global leader of Wireless Charging 2.0 technology. Its award-winning WattUp® solution is the only technology that supports both contact and distance charging through a fully compatible ecosystem. Built atop fast, efficient, and highly scalable RF-based charging technology, WattUp is positioned to offer improvements over older, first generation coil-based charging technologies in power, efficiency, foreign device detection, freedom of movement and overall cost for consumer electronics, medical devices, retail, military, industrial/commercial IoT, and automotive applications. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs, and provides worldwide regulatory assistance, a reliable supply chain, quality assurance, and sales and technical support to global customers. The company received the world’s first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging and has been awarded 240 U.S. patents for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.5. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may describe our future plans and expectations and are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Energous. These statements generally use terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or similar terms. Examples of our forward-looking statements in this release include but are not limited to our statements about the features and benefits of our 5.5W Active Harvesting Developer Kit, the future of the global wireless charging industry and our technology. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from what we expect include: uncertain timing of necessary regulatory approvals; timing of customer product development and market success of customer products; our dependence on distribution partners; and intense industry competition. We urge you to consider those factors, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as well as in other documents that may be subsequently filed by Energous, from time to time, with the SEC, in evaluating our forward-looking statements. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Energous’ views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Energous does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005289/en/