JBS USA Announces New Global Sustainability Targets and Shares 2020 Accomplishments

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Company meets or exceeds greenhouse gas, water, safety and electricity goals

GREELEY, Colo., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JBS USA, a leading global food company and the majority shareholder of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [ PPC], today released its 2020 Sustainability Report: Celebrate Your Foodprint, which includes new aggressive global targets and completion of its 2020 sustainability goals. The report transparently details the company’s sustainability actions across its global operations in North America, the UK, Continental Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

“Our sustainability promise is stronger than ever, as we deliver on our goals and continue to raise the bar for more sustainable food production,” said Andre Nogueira, JBS USA CEO. “We have established a new vision for our company that will guide our path forward in support of our net zero by 2040 commitment, announced in March. We’re focused on providing delicious food that’s good for people and the planet.”

In 2020, JBS USA completed its 2020 sustainability goals, established in 2017, meeting or exceeding targets for greenhouse gas emission intensity, electricity use intensity, water use intensity and safety. During that period, the company reduced its greenhouse gas emission intensity by 20 percent, reduced electricity use intensity by 14 percent, reduced water use intensity by 10 percent and improved its safety index performance by 56 percent.

“The JBS USA 2020 Sustainability Report details both our recent progress and our journey to being the best in all we do,” Nogueira said. “Our responsibility as a global food company has never been greater, and it will take the entire value chain to make an impactful difference as we move forward. None of our accomplishments would be possible without our team members, farmer and rancher partners, customers and shareholders who are so vital to our success.”

JBS was the first global meat and poultry company to set a net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040 goal, the most ambitious commitment of its kind in the sector. Additional global sustainability targets include:

  • Reduce scope 1+2 GHG emission intensity by 30 percent by 2030
  • Reach 60 percent renewable electricity by 2030
  • Reduce water use intensity by 15 percent by 2030
  • Invest $1 billion in emission reduction projects in company facilities over the next decade
  • Invest $100 million by 2030 in R&D projects to assist producer efforts to strengthen and scale regenerative farming practices
  • Improve performance in the JBS Global Safety Index by 30 percent by 2030
  • Develop a globally aligned animal welfare scorecard and set 2030 targets
  • Tie senior executive compensation considerations to performance against environmental goals, and align interim targets to SBTi criteria
  • Eliminate illegal deforestation from Brazilian cattle supply chain – including suppliers of suppliers – in the Amazon and other Brazilian biomes by 2025 and advance traceability to assure deforestation-free supply chains

To learn more and to review comprehensive 2020 achievements, the 2020 JBS USA Sustainability Report: Celebrate Your Foodprint is available online at http://sustainability.jbsfoodsgroup.com.

About JBS USA

JBS USA is a leading global food company providing diversified, high-quality food products for customers in approximately 100 countries on six continents. This includes meat and poultry products, a portfolio of recognized brands and innovative premium foods.

Media Contact:
Nikki Richardson
Corporate Communications
[email protected]

