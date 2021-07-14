Compugen to Release Second Quarter 2021 Results on Wednesday, July 28, 2021

PR Newswire

HOLON, Israel, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compugen Ltd. (Nasdaq: CGEN), a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company and a leader in predictive target discovery, announced today that the Company will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a conference call and webcast to review the results and provide a corporate update at 8:30 AM ET.

To access the live conference call by telephone, please dial 1-866-744-5399 from the U.S.,

or +972-3-918-0644 internationally. The call will also be available via live webcast through Compugen's website, located at the following link

Following the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website.

About Compugen

Compugen is a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company utilizing its broadly applicable, predictive computational discovery platforms to identify novel drug targets and develop therapeutics in the field of cancer immunotherapy. Compugen's lead product candidate, COM701, a first-in-class anti-PVRIG antibody, for the treatment of solid tumors, is undergoing Phase 1 single, dual and triple combination studies. In addition, COM902, Compugen's antibody targeting TIGIT, is in a Phase 1 clinical study. Compugen's therapeutic pipeline also includes early stage immuno-oncology programs focused largely on myeloid targets. Compugen is headquartered in Israel, with offices in South San Francisco, CA. Compugen's shares are listed on Nasdaq and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CGEN. For additional information, please visit Compugen's corporate website at www.cgen.com

Investor Relations contact:

Yvonne Naughton, PhD

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Compugen Ltd.

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +1 (628) 241-0071

SOURCE Compugen Ltd.