PTC to Announce Fiscal Q3'21 Results on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BOSTON, July 14, 2021

BOSTON, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (Nasdaq: PTC) will release its fiscal 2021 third quarter results on Wednesday, July 28th after the stock market closes. Senior management will host a live webcast and conference call to review the results on Wednesday, July 28th at 5pm Eastern Time. The earnings press release and accompanying prepared remarks will be accessible prior to the conference call and webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Company's web site at PTC Investor Relations.

ptc_Logo.jpg

What:

PTC Fiscal Q3'21 Conference Call and Webcast



When:

Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 at 5:00pm (ET)



Webcast:

https://investor.ptc.com/



Replay:

To access the replay via webcast, please visit https://investor.ptc.com/.

Please note that statements made on the conference call and webcast are as of the date of the conference call and webcast and PTC does not assume any obligation to update any statements made live or the archived call. Matters discussed may include forward-looking statements about PTC's anticipated financial results and growth, as well as about the development of products and markets, which are based on current plans and assumptions. Actual results in future periods may differ materially from current expectations due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described from time to time in reports filed by PTC with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including PTC's most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q.

About PTC
PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) PTC enables global manufacturers to realize double-digit impact with software solutions that enable them to accelerate product and service innovation, improve operational efficiency, and increase workforce productivity. In combination with an extensive partner network, PTC provides customers flexibility in how its technology can be deployed to drive digital transformation – on premises, in the cloud, or via its pure SaaS platform. At PTC, we don't just imagine a better world, we enable it.
PTC.com@PTCBlogs

PTC Investor Relations Contacts
Emily Walt
[email protected]
[email protected]

PTC and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

favicon.png?sn=NE42181&sd=2021-07-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ptc-to-announce-fiscal-q321-results-on-wednesday-july-28th-2021-301333028.html

SOURCE PTC Inc.

