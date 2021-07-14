Ardagh Group & Ardagh Metal Packaging Q2 2021 Results Notification

PR Newswire

LUXEMBOURG, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Metal Packaging will host a Second Quarter 2021 earnings call on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

A results release will be posted to our website at midday BST (07:00 EST) on July 29, 2021 at http://www.ardaghmetalpackaging.com

An investor webcast and conference call will be held at 14:00 BST (09:00 EST) on August 3, 2021.

Webcast

https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1480554&tp_key=cca6fa6e83

Dial in*:

US: +1 323 794 2095

International: +44 330 336 9104

Conference code: 182599

*It is not necessary to dial into the audio conference unless you are unable to join the webcast.

For our listening audience only, simply click access numbers and enter your details to be connected. The link is active 15 minutes prior to the start time.

Ardagh Group S.A. will publish its Second Quarter 2021 results on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

A results release will be posted to our website at midday BST (07:00 EST) on August 3, 2021 at http://www.ardaghgroup.com/corporate/investors.

An investor webcast and conference call will be held at 16:00 BST (11:00 EST) on August 3, 2021.

Webcast

https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1480643&tp_key=25fe410375

Dial in*:

International: +44 (0)330 336 9104

US: +1 646 828 8199

Conference code: 859043

