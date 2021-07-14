Logo
Venator to Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 3, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WYNYARD, UK, July 14, 2021

WYNYARD, UK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) ("Venator") will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 08:00 a.m. ET. Results will be released to the public before the market opens that day via PR Newswire.

Call-in numbers for the conference call:

U.S. participants

1-833-366-1118

International participants

1-412-902-6770

(No passcode required)


In order to facilitate the registration process, you may use the following link to pre-register for the conference call. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN and separate call-in number to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. To pre-register, please go to:

https://dpregister.com/sreg/10157223/e9199912ea

Webcast Information
The conference call and an accompanying presentation will be available via live webcast and can be accessed from the company's website at www.venatorcorp.com/investor-relations. Participants are encouraged to dial into the call or link to the webcast at least fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Replay Information
The conference call will be available for replay beginning August 3, 2021 and ending August 10, 2021.

Call-in numbers for the replay:

U.S. participants

1-877-344-7529

International participants

1-412-317-0088

Passcode

10157223

About Venator
Venator is a global manufacturer and marketer of chemical products that comprise a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to buildings, protect and extend product life, and reduce energy consumption. We market our products globally to a diversified group of industrial customers through two segments: Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments and timber treatment businesses. We operate 21 facilities, employ approximately 3,600 associates worldwide and sell our products in more than 120 countries.

Social Media:
Twitter: www.twitter.com/VenatorCorp
Facebook: www.facebook.com/venatorcorp
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/venator-corp

Venator_Materials_PLC_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DA42394&sd=2021-07-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/venator-to-discuss-second-quarter-2021-results-on-august-3-2021-301333410.html

SOURCE Venator Materials PLC

