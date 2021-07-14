North Texas Vehicle Adventure: U-Haul Hosts Free Family-Friendly Event in Plano

PR Newswire

PLANO, Texas, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is hosting the North Texas Vehicle Adventure event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 24 to educate the community about the many trucks and trailers on the roads. The interactive event will take place at U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Plano at 2560 Kathryn Lane.

Vehicles from U-Haul, Plano Fire-Rescue, the Plano Police Department, the City of Plano and the Plano Independent School District will be on site.

Families are invited to explore, climb inside and take photos with many of the big trucks and trailers they see in their community every day. Kids of every age can also take a turn steering the U-Haul Safe Trailering Demonstrator while learning the most important rules of safe towing.

Food will be available for purchase from a number of local food trucks, including Shorty's Corn and Tacos, Spartan Cuisine and Divalicious Sweet Bus.

"This is going to be a fun, educational event for the community," said Matt Merrill, U-Haul Area District Vice President. "We wanted to host an event like this to get our community out and engaged in safety. It's a great way for families to spend a summer day while the kids are out of school. Seeing, touching and learning about these eye-catching vehicles will stick with these kids for a lifetime."

Disinfectant wipes will be provided, and equipment will be sanitized throughout the day.

"Plano is a natural choice for the North Texas Vehicle Adventure because it's centrally located," Merrill added. "The city has been an active supporter of U-Haul, and we want to continue our leadership role when it comes to road safety."

As an essential service provider, U-Haul continues to serve communities during the COVID-19 recovery while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and many other dependent groups, in addition to the do-it-yourself household mover.

