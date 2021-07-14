OTC Markets Group Welcomes Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. to OTCQX

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (CSE: AAWH.U, OTCQX: AAWH), a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Shares of Class A common stock for Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. to begin trading on OTCQX under the symbol "AAWH." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We are extremely proud to announce the commencement of trading on the OTCQX Best Market," said Abner Kurtin, CEO and Chairman of AWH. "We are excited to welcome a wider pool of retail and institutional shareholders throughout the United States the opportunity to participate in our success, which has been driven by our high-quality, strategically located vertically integrated operations and well-established flagship retail locations in high-traffic areas. We will continue to provide best-in-class disclosure, as we are the first US domiciled MSO to complete an SEC registered IPO with GAAP financials."

Dorsey & Whitney LLP acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.

AWH is a vertically integrated operator with assets and partners in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts and New Jersey. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award winning strains and producing a curated selection of products. AWH produces and distributes Ozone branded products. For more information, visit www.awholdings.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

