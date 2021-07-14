Logo
Salarius Pharmaceuticals Announces Aundrietta Duncan, Ph.D., To Present During Virtual Epigenetic Therapeutic Targets Summit

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Dr. Duncan will discuss seclidemstat’s potential in treating FET-rearranged sarcomas

HOUSTON, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing potential new medicines for patients with pediatric cancers, solid tumors, and other cancers, announced today that Aundrietta Duncan, Ph.D., Director, Non-Clinical Development at Salarius Pharmaceuticals, has been invited to present during the Epigenetic Therapeutic Targets Summit, which is being held virtually July 14-15, 2021. The conference is widely attended by leaders in the field of epigenetic drug development and will include presentations by some of the world’s top 10 largest pharmaceutical companies. Dr. Duncan’s presentation, entitled, “Targeting FET-Rearranged Sarcomas Through Inhibition of LSD1,” will take place Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Event:Epigenetic Therapeutic Targets Summit
Presentation:Targeting FET-Rearranged Sarcomas Through Inhibition of LSD1
Date:Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Time:3:30 p.m. ET
Register:https://epigenetic-targets.com/

Conference presentations can be accessed via the event’s virtual platform by registered conference attendees. Dr. Duncan will discuss the role of LSD1 inhibition in the treatment of FET-rearranged sarcomas, also known as Ewing-related sarcomas, and evaluate the in vitro and in vivo activity of Salarius’ lead drug candidate, seclidemstat, a reversible LSD1 inhibitor, in these solid tumors.

Salarius is conducting a Phase 1/2 dose-expansion study evaluating seclidemstat in combination with the chemotherapy agents topotecan and cyclophosphamide (TC) as a potential second- and third-line therapy for Ewing sarcoma, and as a single-agent treatment for myxoid Liposarcoma and other FET-rearranged sarcomas. In addition, Salarius recently announced the initiation of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to study seclidemstat as a potential treatment for hematologic cancers.

Following the conclusion of the event, a recording of Dr. Duncan’s presentation will be available under “Events & Presentations” in the News & Events section of the Company’s website at http://www.salariuspharma.com.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cancer therapies for patients in need of new treatment options. Salarius’ lead candidate, seclidemstat, is being studied as a potential treatment for pediatric cancers, solid tumors and other cancers with limited treatment options. Seclidemstat is currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma and select additional sarcomas that share a similar biology to Ewing sarcoma, also referred to as Ewing-related or FET-rearranged sarcomas. Seclidemstat has received Fast Track Designation, Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Ewing sarcoma from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Salarius is also developing seclidemstat for several cancers with high unmet medical need, with a second Phase 1/2 clinical study in advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius has received financial support from the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation to advance the Ewing sarcoma clinical program and was also a recipient of a Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). For more information, please visit salariuspharma.com or follow Salarius on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact
Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
Maureen McEnroe, CFA
(212) 375-2664
[email protected]

Johanna Bennett (media relations)
(212) 375-2686
[email protected]


