(PCT) Long-Term Investor Alert: Did You Acquire PureCycle. Before November 16, 2020?

SAN DIEGO, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. ("PureCycle") ( PCT) against certain of its officers and directors.

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed in federal court against the Company on behalf of purchasers of the securities of PureCycle from November 16, 2020 and May 5, 2021 (the "Class Period").

The complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) the technology PureCycle licensed from Procter & Gamble is not proven and presents serious issues even at lab scale; (ii) the challenges posed by the availability and competition for the raw materials necessary to commercialize the licensed technology are significant; (iii) PureCycle's financial projections are baseless; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of PureCycle, holding shares before November 16, 2020 , you may have standing to hold PureCycle harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker

