Onto Innovation Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition Plan

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) (“Onto Innovation”, “Onto”, or the “Company”) announced today that senior vice president and chief financial officer, Steven+R.+Roth, plans to retire from the Company in 2022, after the completion of a comprehensive search and successful transition process for his successor. Mr. Roth will remain fully engaged as CFO and actively participate in the process to evaluate a full slate of candidates.

Steven Roth, 61, joined Rudolph Technologies in 1996 as chief financial officer and assumed the CFO responsibilities for Onto Innovation when Rudolph Technologies and Nanometrics merged in October 2019.

Roth shared, “It has been a great pleasure to help establish Onto Innovation and I am extremely proud of our accomplishments. As I plan for my retirement next year, I am fully committed to making sure we have a successful transition to the next CFO.”

“Steve has made meaningful and lasting contributions to the company in his 25 years as a financial leader and CFO, culminating with the creation of Onto Innovation—the fourth largest wafer fabrication equipment company in the U.S., and among the top 16 strategic global suppliers to the semiconductor industry,” said Mike Plisinski, Onto’s chief executive officer. “We are in a very special market position with a synergistic set of optical products and solutions serving every secular growth driver in the semiconductor industry. Our resilient operating model and balance sheet will provide a strong foundation for the growth we see in the years ahead.”

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation is a leader in process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of leading-edge technologies that include: Un-patterned wafer quality; 3D metrology spanning chip features from nanometer scale transistors to large die interconnects; macro defect inspection of wafers and packages; elemental layer composition; overlay metrology; factory analytics; and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging. Our breadth of offerings across the entire semiconductor value chain helps our customers solve their most difficult yield, device performance, quality, and reliability issues. Onto Innovation strives to optimize customers’ critical path of progress by making them smarter, faster and more efficient. Headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Onto Innovation supports customers with a worldwide sales and service organization. Additional information can be found at www.ontoinnovation.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”) which include Onto Innovation’s management plans, business prospects and momentum, and future growth. Onto Innovation wishes to take advantage of the “safe harbor” provided for by the Act and cautions that actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of various factors, including risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Onto Innovation’s control. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the length, severity and potential business impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company’s ability to leverage its resources to gain acceptance and ultimately secure purchase orders for new products; its ability to weather difficult economic environments and/or political protests; its ability to open new market opportunities and target high-margin markets; the strength/weakness of the back-end and/or front-end semiconductor market segments; fluctuations in customer capital spending and any potential impact as a result of the novel coronavirus situation. Additional information and considerations regarding the risks faced by Onto Innovation are available in Onto Innovation’s Form 10-K report for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As the forward-looking statements are based on Onto Innovation’s current expectations, the Company cannot guarantee any related future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Onto Innovation does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

Source: Onto Innovation Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005297/en/

