Evoke Pharma Launches Gimoti® Patient and Physician Experience Program

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Program intends to expand awareness and trial of GIMOTI among non-prescribing healthcare providers

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evoke Pharma, Inc. ( EVOK), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced the start of additional marketing initiatives focusing on the launch of a patient and physician experience program for GIMOTI, the Company’s nasal spray product for the relief of symptoms in acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis (DGP).

The program will provide samples of GIMOTI primarily to targeted gastroenterologists and advance practice practitioners. The program intends to expand awareness and trial of GIMOTI for both physicians and patients and help both groups gain experience with GIMOTI and its non-oral treatment benefits.

“We are pleased to announce the launch of the GIMOTI patient and physician experience program. This is an important opportunity to provide GIMOTI directly to physicians who haven’t prescribed GIMOTI and increase trial among patients with DGP who seek an alternative approach to traditional oral medications,” commented David Gonyer, R.Ph., Evoke Pharma President and CEO. “We previously reported results from a recent market research study where gastroenterologists indicated a moderate-to-high level of concern about their patients’ ability to absorb oral medications, and estimated 20-40% of their patients with DGP may experience this difficulty. Additionally, 90% of targeted gastroenterologists stated they intend to prescribe GIMOTI. We are hopeful that this experience program will widen the network of physicians and patients familiar with GIMOTI and help ensure those who suffer from diabetic gastroparesis have access to our novel treatment.”

About Evoke Pharma, Inc.

Evoke is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat GI disorders and diseases. The company developed, commercialized and markets GIMOTI, a nasal spray formulation of metoclopramide, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

Diabetic gastroparesis is a GI disorder affecting millions of patients worldwide, in which the stomach takes too long to empty its contents resulting in serious GI symptoms as well as other systemic complications. The gastric delay caused by gastroparesis can compromise absorption of orally administered medications. Prior to FDA approval to commercially market GIMOTI, metoclopramide was only available in oral and injectable formulations and remains the only drug currently approved in the United States to treat gastroparesis. Visit www.EvokePharma.com for more information.

Follow GIMOTI on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Gimoti-metoclopramide-nasal-spray-104672345100289

Follow Evoke Pharma on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Evoke-Pharma-Inc-131313647029724

Follow Evoke Pharma on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/evoke-pharma/

Safe Harbor Statement

Evoke cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negatives of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding: Evoke’s marketing efforts to increase awareness and access to GIMOTI. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Evoke that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Evoke’s business, including, without limitation: Evoke’s and EVERSANA’s ability to successfully drive market demand for GIMOTI; the patient and physician experience program may not increase the number of prescriptions of GIMOTI; the results of the market research study may not predict prescribing trends by doctors or acceptance by patients, and are not intended to reflect or imply actual prescriptions or sales to date; Evoke’s ability to obtain additional financing as needed to support its operations; the COVID-19 pandemic may continue to disrupt Evoke’s and EVERSANA’s business operations impairing the ability to commercialize GIMOTI and Evoke’s ability to generate any product revenue; Evoke’s dependence on third parties for the manufacture of GIMOTI; Evoke is entirely dependent on the success of GIMOTI; inadequate efficacy or unexpected adverse side effects relating to GIMOTI that could result in recalls or product liability claims; Evoke’s ability to obtain, maintain and successfully enforce intellectual property protection for GIMOTI; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Evoke’s prior press releases and in the periodic reports it files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and Evoke undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Investor Contacts:
The Ruth Group
Christine Petraglia / James Salierno
Tel: 917-633-8980 / 973-255-8361
[email protected] / [email protected]

Media Contact:
The Ruth Group
Annika Parrish
Tel: 720-412-9042
[email protected]

Source: Evoke Pharma, Inc.

