CPR by Assurant Joins Apple's Independent Repair Provider Program

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

CPR by Assurant (CPR), the nation’s largest mobile repair franchise according to Franchise.com and an overall top 10 franchise as ranked by Entrepreneur, announced it has joined Apple’s Independent Repair Provider program that provides genuine iPhone parts sourced from Apple. CPR technicians also have access to diagnostic tools, processes and training for out-of-warranty repairs such as screen and battery replacements.

“Joining Apple’s Independent Repair Provider program is part of our strategy to continuously expand our capabilities to provide customers with the best services and experience in the market,” said Chris Jourdan, General Manager, CPR. “iPhone owners can gain even more peace of mind knowing their repairs come with genuine iPhone parts and are performed by highly-trained experts who have earned the Wireless Industry Service Excellence certification for meeting the highest standards for service quality and technical skill in repairing electronics.”

In addition to joining Apple’s Independent Repair Provider program, CPR has expanded its mobile repair and support solutions in several other areas including come-to-you repair services where technicians meet consumers at their home, work or wherever is most convenient. CPR also offers Pocket Geek Home, a one-stop solution that helps people outsmart their smart homes by offering unlimited tech support and hassle-free protection for a broad range of connected devices.

“Now more than ever it is important that people have a convenient option for fast, safe and reliable support not only for their iPhones, but all their electronics,” said Jourdan.

About CPR by Assurant

CPR by Assurant (CPR) is one of the largest, fastest-growing mobile repair franchises in North America and operates over 850 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. In 2020, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 for the fifth consecutive year. Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR is owned by Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) and is not an Apple Authorized Service Provider. For more information about CPR by Assurant, visit www.cellphonerepair.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210714005174r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005174/en/

