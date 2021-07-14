Synchronoss Announces Major Upgrade to Its Comprehensive Network Management Suite

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. ( SNCR), a global leader and innovator of cloud, messaging and digital solutions, today announced a major update to Synchronoss spatialSUITE, its integrated set of online solutions for network design and asset management. The spatialSUITE 8.6 enhancements, which include the introduction of two new products, greatly simplify planning, collaboration, implementation and management of both fiber and hybrid fiber-coaxial (HFC) networks.



“The latest evolution of spatialSUITE took place during a time of massive change as the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way we work and live. Comcast, a leading cable service provider in the North America, for example, reported that in the span of four months in the wake of pandemic lockdowns, it experienced almost two years-worth of traffic growth,” said Chris Hill, Executive Vice President, Sales & Product. “As network service operators stepped up to the plate to meet surging bandwidth demand, we continued to work with them to understand what they needed to make the planning and managing of their networks easier and more efficient. The result is a number of major advancements for spatialSUITE that deliver true end-to-end network lifecycle management for new or existing network infrastructure.”

In addition to implementing a number of incremental upgrades for existing Synchronoss spatialSUITE tools, two new products were introduced with version 8.6:

spatialINSIGHT incorporates multiple modules that offer a collection of tools designed to address more complex network management operations and even provide “what if” scenarios in a fraction of the time it took previously. spatialINSIGHT includes extensive network capacity analysis and automated design, third-party design integration, and a new set of more than 40 dashboards that summarize data quality and the overall health of the spatialSUITE platform.

spatialOFFICE is a browser-based network viewing and reporting tool that provides users with the ability to instantaneously share network data and collaborate in real time. As a replacement for legacy applications spatialWEB and spatialOFFLINE, spatialOFFICE also gives a network service operator the capacity to view its network infrastructure against online maps (including Google Maps) and satellite images, trace network connectivity, generate reports, and perform red-line updates to spatialNET design data in real-time.

Hill said spatialSUITE is unique in its ability to accommodate both outside plant (OSP) and inside plant (ISP) design. “One key challenge facing network service providers is how to dramatically increase network bandwidth and maximize network efficiency across all their physical assets. spatialSUITE makes this possible by delivering the ability to plan, design, build, activate, operate and maintain physical networks from end to end. They no longer need to look at OSP and ISP separately.”

Now available on-premise or in spatialCLOUD as an easy-to-deploy SaaS offering, the scalable suite of Synchronoss products leverages a non-proprietary data model and APIs to enable full integration with other OSS and BSS solutions.

Hill said the combination of real-time collaboration and extensive integration made possible by spatialSUITE has been invaluable for Synchronoss customers. “Since consolidating network data into spatialSUITE, all office and field associates now have access to accurate and up-to-date network data. This ‘single source of truth’ has been a game changer when it comes developing new, efficient processes, eliminating rework developing network evolution plans and performing ongoing maintenance.”

The Synchronoss spatialSUITE portfolio is used by a wide variety of telecommunications companies and network operators, including the largest MSO in the United States, all the major network providers in Canada, and other telco and cable companies globally. To learn more about how spatialSUITE solutions can be leveraged to efficiently manage fiber, RF, microwave and copper networks, visit the Synchronoss website for more information.

About Synchronoss

Synchronoss Technologies ( SNCR) builds software that empowers companies around the world to connect with their subscribers in trusted and meaningful ways. The company’s collection of products helps streamline networks, simplify onboarding and engage subscribers to unleash new revenue streams, reduce costs and increase speed to market. Hundreds of millions of subscribers trust Synchronoss products to stay in sync with the people, services and content they love. That’s why more than 1,500 talented Synchronoss employees worldwide strive each day to reimagine a world in sync. Learn more at www.synchronoss.com.

