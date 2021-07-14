ICE Bonds Connects to Investortools' Perform Portfolio System

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced that ICE Bonds has integrated with Perform, Investortools’ fixed income portfolio platform.

Perform offers end-to-end portfolio management including trade allocation, compliance, trade messaging and performance attribution to global institutional and private wealth managers. With this connection, Perform customers will have access to ICE Bond’s trading protocols, including click-to-trade, portfolio trading and request for quote, as well as access to deep liquidity pools for Municipals, Corporates, Treasuries, Agencies and Certificates of Deposit.

“Investortools is a leader in the municipal bond space, and has created a sophisticated platform for managing the lifecycle of the trade process for global asset and wealth managers,” said Peter Borstelmann, President of ICE Bonds. “Our growing liquidity in fixed income markets - particularly in municipal bonds - and all-to-all access via multiple trading protocols gives customers efficient execution options and flexibility for accessing our market.”

Customers will also operate in a straight-through-processing environment, with Perform providing pre-trade analytics and compliance, and trading through ICE Bonds’ execution platform.

“Providing a seamless and efficient environment for our customers to design portfolios and execute strategies has always been a key priority for us,” said Jon Anderson, Chief Product Officer and Co-Head at Investortools. “With straight-through integration to ICE Bonds, we’re thrilled to streamline trade execution for our clients and allow them to leverage ICE’s leading municipal bond market liquidity.”

ICE TMC, which is part of ICE Bonds, provides market participants with access to an open and reliable all-to-all market for trading municipal, corporate, agency and government bonds, as well as Certificates of Deposit. For municipal bonds traded over ICE TMC, over 450 unique liquidity providers have traded 272,484 distinct securities (CUSIPS) with fill rates consistently over 99% during the last two years.

For more information about ICE Bonds, please visit: https://www.theice.com/fixed-income/ice-bonds.

