Karooooo Ltd. to report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on July 19, 2021 Eastern Time

SINGAPORE, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karooooo Ltd. (“Karooooo”, or the “Company”) ( KARO), owner of Cartrack Holdings, a leading global provider of a mobility SaaS platform that maximizes the value of automotive and workflow data by providing real-time data analytics solutions for smart transportation, announced today that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended May 31, 2021 on Monday, July 19, 2021 shortly after 04:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 08:00 a.m. Eastern Time (02:00 p.m. South African time; 08:00 p.m. Singaporean time).

