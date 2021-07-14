Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced that David+Meredith ranked among Comparably%26rsquo%3Bs+%26ldquo%3B2021+Best+CEOs+for+Diversity%26rdquo%3B for largest companies. Meredith ranked alongside peers from industry leaders including Zoom, Adobe, IBM, Google, Microsoft, Uber and Ford Motor Company.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005367/en/

Everbridge CEO Named a Top 50 “Best CEO for Diversity” for 2021 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Comparably, a leading workplace culture site measuring employee sentiment, compiled its annual Best CEOs for Diversity to shine a spotlight on leaders who create inclusive cultures for all.

“Studies show that leaders who inspire, encourage, and support diverse voices and contributions benefit business growth, creativity, and innovation,” said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. “Everbridge’s recognition in this category is a testament to the world-class organization’s mission-driven leadership and strong workplace culture.”

To determine the list, Comparably analyzed anonymous survey feedback from employees working across 60,000 U.S. companies over a 12-month period. The final data set was compiled from 10 million ratings. Rankings were determined by the most positive sentiment ratings about the CEO’s effectiveness and management style, along with the company’s overall workplace culture score based on 20 different categories.

When asked “what is most positive about the culture and environment at your company,” Everbridge responses included:

“The support we have for our diverse employment population. To be a Bridger [Everbridge team member] means you’re part of a family that cares and wants to support you.”

“Everyone is very welcoming from day one – we are all Bridgers no matter how many days we’ve worked at Everbridge. And everyone cares about diversity on a personal level. We all have compassion for everyone.”

“Overall, I feel included, encouraged, and valued. As a female with a disability, this means a lot to me. Since joining Everbridge, I’ve gained a mentor and opportunities to grow professionally.”

“The leadership team has infectious energy and drive. It’s also clear that they strive to create a compassionate and inclusive work environment.”

“I am included and accepted and appreciated – and respected no matter my gender or identity. We are all one team and could not be who we are without our diversity.”

“Promoting equity and inclusion always makes us stronger,” said Cara Antonacci, VP of Global People & Culture at Everbridge. “As we continually strive to create ‘One Everbridge,’ working collaboratively and inclusively as one team, we join Comparably in congratulating David and the entire Bridger team who help foster and celebrate diversity in our company, industry, and community.”

Everbridge demonstrates commitment to diversity, inclusion and belonging by focusing on several key initiatives such as aligning the company’s hiring and recruiting practices based on attracting a diverse and talented workforce; creating employee resource groups (ERGs) including the Women’s Leadership Group, Military & Veterans Resource Group, Bridgers of Color, and BridgeOut, all dedicated to celebrating and empowering diverse communities within the company; holding open forums for company-wide discussion and dialogue on racial equity; and supporting a growing ecosystem of minority-owned and led suppliers and partners. In 2020, Everbridge became a signatory for the Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council (“MassTLC”) Tech+Compact+for+Social+Justice, committing to make continued change towards equality and belonging in its organization.

The latest Comparably award builds on recent recognition of Everbridge’s culture, including other 2021 Awards recognizing Best Global Culture, Best Places to Work, as well as earning the distinction of a 2021 “Great+Place+To+Work” in the United States.

About Everbridge

Everbridge%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to Keep People Safe and Organizations Running™. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 5,700 global customers rely on the Company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication modalities, and track progress on executing response plans. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 8 of the 10 largest global automakers, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 7 of the 10 largest technology companies in the world. Everbridge is based in Boston with additional offices in 20 cities around the globe. For more information visit www.everbridge.com

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated opportunity and trends for growth in our critical communications and enterprise safety applications and our overall business, our market opportunity, our expectations regarding sales of our products, our goal to maintain market leadership and extend the markets in which we compete for customers, and anticipated impact on financial results. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the ability of our products and services to perform as intended and meet our customers’ expectations; our ability to successfully integrate businesses and assets that we may acquire; our ability to attract new customers and retain and increase sales to existing customers; our ability to increase sales of our Mass Notification application and/or ability to increase sales of our other applications; developments in the market for targeted and contextually relevant critical communications or the associated regulatory environment; our estimates of market opportunity and forecasts of market growth may prove to be inaccurate; we have not been profitable on a consistent basis historically and may not achieve or maintain profitability in the future; the lengthy and unpredictable sales cycles for new customers; nature of our business exposes us to inherent liability risks; our ability to attract, integrate and retain qualified personnel; our ability to maintain successful relationships with our channel partners and technology partners; our ability to manage our growth effectively; our ability to respond to competitive pressures; potential liability related to privacy and security of personally identifiable information; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and the other risks detailed in our risk factors discussed in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on February 26, 2021. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

All Everbridge products are trademarks of Everbridge, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All other product or company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005367/en/

CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership