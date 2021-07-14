Ralph Lauren Introduces State-of-the-Art RL COOLING Technology for Team USA at the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020

Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) today unveiled Team USA’s Opening Ceremony Parade Uniform and debuted RL COOLING, a state-of-the-art wearable technology. The technology is a self-regulating temperature cooling device that will be worn by Team USA’s flag bearer during the Olympic and Paralympic Opening Ceremony Parades. Ralph Lauren developed the innovative system exclusively for Team USA.

“Through the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Ralph Lauren celebrates America’s pioneering spirit and tradition, while embracing modernity and innovation -- and it is with that ethos in mind that we approached the development of the RL COOLING technology,” said David Lauren, Chief Branding and Innovation Officer​ & Vice Chairman of the Board, Ralph Lauren Corporation. “Recognizing Tokyo’s summer heat, we sought to develop a solution for Team USA that fuses fashion and function—allowing them to look and feel their best on one of the world’s biggest stages.”

The RL COOLING system is seamlessly integrated into the garment and disperses heat from the wearer’s skin through a sophisticated device that monitors and optimizes temperature and uses the same technology to cool the world’s most advanced computer systems. The effect is a cooling sensation that can be immediately felt and is long-lasting, even in the most oppressive heat.

“Ralph Lauren’s dedication to providing innovative, sustainable and functional outfits for Team USA athletes helps elevate their Games time experience,” said Peter Zeytoonjian, Senior Vice President of Consumer Products at U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Properties (USOPP). “As our Olympic and Paralympic athletes step out on the global stage this summer, we’re proud to have the continued support of a brand whose thoughtful approach to how they can better serve our athletes uniquely benefits Team USA.”

Ralph Lauren’s commitment to pioneering innovative solutions to sustainability challenges served as the inspiration for the development of RL COOLING, and the concept is on the leading-edge of the emerging field of personal thermal management systems. Ralph Lauren first began exploration in this field with the debut of the Ralph Lauren Heated Jacket at the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018. Research conducted by Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy, an agency of the United States Department of Energy, suggests that personal thermal management is a portable and localized solution that, if scaled, has the potential to reduce the reliance on mass energy-intensive cooling systems, like HVAC systems, for personal comfort.1

The launch of RL COOLING builds on the Company’s work to pioneer, foster and scale sustainable innovation—most recently Ralph Lauren unveiled Color on Demand, a revolutionary dyeing platform that will transform how the fashion industry colors cotton and announced an investment in Natural Fiber Welding, Inc., a leading sustainable material science that has revolutionized the use and reuse of plant fibers and materials into patented, high-performance materials.

Team USA’s 2020 Opening Ceremony Parade Uniform is a classic all-American look that incorporates sustainable materials within each piece. The look includes a navy blazer made from US-grown wool; a striped T-shirt powered by ECOFAST™ Pure, an advanced pre-treatment solution by Dow that enables cotton to be dyed with less water, chemicals and energy; a printed scarf , shoes and a mask made from verified US-grown cotton; a striped belt made from Repreve® recycled polyester derived from plastic water bottles; and a slim denim pant with a back patch made from MIRUM®, an innovative leather-alternative material made from renewable resources that is free of synthetic plastics. Each item in the uniform is proudly manufactured in the United States.

The entire Ralph Lauren 2020 Team USA Collection is available for purchase in select Ralph Lauren retail stores and US department stores, and online at RalphLauren.com and TeamUSAShop.com.

Ralph Lauren is proud to be an Official Outfitter of Team USA since 2008. Unlike most Olympic and Paralympic Teams, American athletes are not supported by federal funding. With royalties from the Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Collection sales going to the United States Olympic and Paralympic Teams, the brand is proud to help support the success of Team USA in this year’s Games and beyond.

Ralph Lauren Corporation ( NYSE:RL, Financial) is a global leader in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products in five categories: apparel, footwear & accessories, home, fragrances and hospitality.

Design the Change, Ralph Lauren Corporation's strategy, is both a commitment and a journey to create a positive impact in society. It is based on our belief that, together with our industry, we can deliver the change required for a more sustainable and equitable future for all. Design the Change is anchored in commitments that will drive progress across our three focus areas: Creating Timeless Style, Protecting the Environment and Championing Better Lives, and it is underpinned by ambitious goals that guide the Company's work across citizenship and sustainability.

