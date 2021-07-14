HBT Financial, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 26, 2021

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBT Financial, Inc. ( HBT) (the “Company”), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, today announced that it will issue its second quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Monday, July 26, 2021. A copy of the press release announcing the second quarter 2021 financial results and an investor presentation will be made available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.hbtfinancial.com.



About HBT Financial, Inc.

HBT Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois and is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company. The bank provides a comprehensive suite of business, commercial, wealth management, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois through 62 branches. As of March 31, 2021, HBT had total assets of $3.9 billion, total loans of $2.3 billion, and total deposits of $3.4 billion. HBT is a longstanding Central Illinois company, with banking roots that can be traced back to 1920.

CONTACT:

Matthew Keating

[email protected]

(310) 622-8230