Intrado Digital Media Introduces Matchmaking for Enhanced Event Engagement

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Powered by artificial intelligence, matchmaking creates more personalized networking experiences for event attendees while providing engagement metrics to marketers and organizers

ISLANDIA, N.Y., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation (“Intrado” or the “Company”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, today announced the addition of matchmaking to its virtual event platform, enhancing networking and interactivity for event participants. Powered by artificial intelligence (“AI”), matchmaking provides attendees, exhibitors, and sponsors highly targeted recommendations to connect with and meet other people aligned with their professional goals and interests.

“The rapid shift to virtual events last year accelerated the event model of the future,” said Ben Chodor, president of Intrado Digital Media. “It’s more than just delivering powerful content. To be truly successful, attendee engagement and networking must be among organizers’ top priorities. Personal connections and shared experience are essential to an immersive, productive business event experience – matchmaking gives attendees the ability to network and build meaningful connections.”

Matchmaking is available for both virtual and hybrid event environments. During the registration process, attendees can choose to participate in matchmaking and then refine profile details with additional areas of interest. As users add information and interact with their personalized home feed, AI technology learns and generates highly accurate recommendations of attendees and exhibitors with similar interests. Prior to and during the live event, participants can log in to update their profile details, access matchmaking recommendations, proactively request and accept meetings, and manage their meeting schedule.

Matchmaking also allows event marketers and planners to:

  • Increase Attendee Engagement - By design, matchmaking brings people together, driving a higher level of relevant interaction and engagement.
  • Save Time - Planning meetings in advance helps attendees and exhibitors focus on interacting with people who share similar professional and business goals as soon as they enter the live event.
  • Drive Leads and Achieve Greater ROI – AI analysis of attendees’ interests and goals generates connection recommendations that result in higher quality leads for exhibitors and relevant experiences for buyers.
  • Collect Valuable Data – Event organizers can access data on attendee-to-attendee and attendee-to-exhibitor engagement and insights on connections made and meetings conducted.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Matchmaking

Intrado Digital Media’s broad suite of solutions helps marketing, public relations, internal communications, and investor relations professionals connect with their most important audiences, uncover actionable insights, and drive meaningful business impact.

To see matchmaking capabilities in action, join our webinar on July 15: www.intrado.com/digital-media/webinar

To learn more about Intrado Digital Media, visit: www.intrado.com/en/digital-media

About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging, and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com.

Contact

Dave Pleiss
Investor and Public Relations
[email protected]
402-716-6578


