CLPS Incorporation Announces Strategic Investment in UniDev to Further Enhance Its Capability in IT Solution Delivery

HONG KONG, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CLPS Incorporation (Nasdaq: CLPS) ("CLPS" or "the Company"), today announced that, through its wholly-owned subsidiary in early this month, it has signed a definitive agreement with Beijing UniDev Software Co., Ltd. ("UniDev"), a Beijing-based IT services and solutions provider. Upon closing of the transaction, CLPS, through its wholly owned subsidiary, ChinaLink Professional Services Co. Ltd., will hold 15% ownership stake in UniDev.

UniDev is focused on providing customized digital transformation solutions to companies and banks in Mainland China. It leverages its extensive experience to develop applications including intelligent emergency response system, safety production monitoring system, and intelligent finance solutions, among others. UniDev also explores the utilization and integration of artificial intelligence and big data applications into its solutions.

Mr. Yan Wang, General Manager of UniDev, said, "Our partnership with CLPS will allow us to create a firm foundation to venture into more competitive IT solutions. In addition, we are looking forward to our joint efforts in the research and development of new technology-based products. We believe that this strategy will enable us to achieve business growth both in the domestic and international markets."

Mr. Raymond Lin, Chief Executive Officer of CLPS, said, "UniDev is in the height of a rapid business development. It maintains highly qualified team of IT professionals and it successfully delivers IT solution services to its client base in the market vertical. With the competitive advantages of both parties, we expect that this strategic investment will drive the revenue and margin of our customized IT solution services in an upward trend. In addition, it will further expand our market share in China and likewise gain a strong foothold for our overseas expansion."

About CLPS Incorporation

Headquartered in Hong Kong, CLPS Incorporation (the "Company") (Nasdaq: CLPS) is a global leading information technology ("IT") consulting and solutions service provider focusing on the banking, insurance, and financial service sectors. The Company serves as an IT solutions provider to a growing network of clients in the global financial service industry, including large financial institutions in the US, Europe, Australia, Southeast Asia and Hong Kong SAR, and their PRC-based IT centers. The Company maintains 19 delivery and/or research & development centers to serve different customers in various geographic locations. Mainland China centers are located in Shanghai, Beijing, Dalian, Tianjin, Baoding, Xi'an, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, and Hainan. The remaining eight global centers are located in Hong Kong SAR, USA, UK, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, and India. For further information regarding the Company, please visit: https://ir.clpsglobal.com/, or follow CLPS on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

