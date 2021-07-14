INVO Bioscience Appoints Barbara Levy as Senior VP, Global Clinical Integration

PR Newswire

SARASOTA, Fla., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO), a medical device company focused on commercializing the world's only in vivo Culture System (IVC), INVOcell®, an effective and affordable treatment for patients diagnosed with infertility, today announced the appointment of Barbara Levy, M.D., FACOG, FACS as the Company's Senior VP, Global Clinical Integration. Dr. Levy is considered one of the most influential clinical executives in the world, recently serving as Vice President, Health Policy at the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) and chair of the American Medical Association/Specialty Society Relative Value Scale Update Committee. She joins INVO Bioscience to help further develop and accelerate the Company's global OB/GYN channel strategy.

Dr. Levy commented, "Women's healthcare has been a life-long passion for me and a critical component of improving women's health and wellbeing is treatment for infertility. There is a large unmet need for efficient and scalable advanced treatment options, that are also accessible and affordable, to help bring equity to the large underserved patient population suffering from infertility. I believe IVC and the INVOcell technology provides a unique market solution and am excited to be joining the INVO Bioscience team to focus on quality and outcomes for patients and to support fertility practice healthcare professionals."

Dr. Levy is an advocate for advancing the quality of women's health. Dr. Levy was in private practice in comprehensive holistic women's health for over 30 years and served as a Medical Director for Women's and Children's Services for the Franciscan Health System in Washington State. She has served as a reviewer and editor for several medical journals, including Obstetrics & Gynecology, American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology, JAMA, JMIG, Fertility and Sterility.

In 2012 Dr. Levy joined the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) as Vice President for Health Policy, directing the expansion of the Advocacy Division to support implementation of best practices in women's health. She built a team dedicated to improvement in health equity and outcomes in maternity care, primary women's healthcare, and surgical interventions.

Dr. Levy graduated magna cum laude from Princeton University. She obtained her medical degree from the University of California, San Diego, followed by an internship and residency at the Oregon Health Sciences University.

Dr. Levy has been a vocal advocate for women's health and health equity with appearances on The Oprah Winfrey Show and multiple other media outlets. Her research interests span from outcomes research in minimally invasive gynecologic surgery to optimizing care for women with chronic pelvic pain. Her clinical work focused on evidence-based, equitable, comprehensive care for women throughout their life course. She has published and co-authored over 85 studies.

Steve Shum, CEO of INVO Bioscience, said, "We are excited to have Dr. Levy join the INVO team to support our mission to bring care to the vast underserved patient population around the world experiencing infertility challenges. She has a clear understanding of the role that OB/GYNs can play in helping to democratize fertility care on a global basis by providing accessibility to affordable and effective treatments, the key hallmarks of the INVOcell technology. We look forward to leveraging her experience, relationships, and influence to accelerate our OB/GYN clinical implementation strategy in the years to come."

