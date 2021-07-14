TCS Expands in Arizona: To Invest $300 Million by 2026 in Local Job Creation and Community STEM Education

PR Newswire

PHOENIX and MUMBAI, India, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization, announced plans to expand its operations in Arizona, investing more than $300 million by 2026 and hiring more than 220 employees by 2023, to meet the digital transformation needs of its customers. TCS will also continue to expand the reach of its STEM and Computer Science education programs in Arizona by increasing teacher training and online content for students over the next two years.

TCS' flagship Phoenix Business Center, one of 30 TCS facilities in the US, serves more than 50 customers across Arizona. TCS currently has more than 780 employees in the state, helping clients in banking, manufacturing, healthcare, and utilities, manage their IT operations and harness technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and enterprise software to achieve their growth and transformation objectives. The new positions will be based at the Phoenix center as well as in client offices around the state.

"TCS has a global reputation for excellence," said Governor Doug Ducey. "Their selection of Arizona for this significant expansion demonstrates the strength of the Phoenix market and vitality of our local businesses. We are also grateful for TCS' continued support of local STEM education, which has been a priority in Arizona. TCS has been a fantastic private sector partner and we look forward to their continued success.

"Arizona is excited to see TCS add to its already sizeable presence in the state with the addition of more than 220 new jobs," saidSandra Watson, President and CEO, Arizona Commerce Authority. "This investment highlights Arizona's thriving innovation ecosystem as well as our robust pipeline for technology talent. We thank TCS for their continued commitment to our state."

"We are delighted to expand our presence in Arizona, tap local talent to help clients in their transformation journeys, and contribute to the growth of the technology industry here. We also look forward to expanding our community engagement through our STEM initiatives, to help nurture the next generation of local technology leaders in our schools," said Surya Kant, Chairman of North America, TCS.

TCS recognizes the need to expand STEM and computer science education in schools across Arizona and the US as the company continues to hire local IT talent. According to Code.org, Arizona currently has more than 9,713 open computing jobs, yet there were only 1,014 graduates in computer science in 2018, and just 30 percent of Arizona public high schools currently teach foundational courses in computer science.

To lay the groundwork for a pipeline of skilled talent in Arizona, TCS has implemented its Ignite My Future in School (IMFIS) and goIT programs, partnering with Arizona State University's Innovation Lab to bring goIT's Design Thinking model of identifying alternative strategies and solutions to solve problems to the curriculum. The success in Phoenix, which helped 130 students, allowed TCS to scale the partnership model around the US, including a first-of-its-kind playbook for facilitating a design thinking program. Since 2019, more than 1,200 educators have accessed IMFIS online content, reaching over 70,000 students in Arizona.

Further, 15 school districts across the state have attended IMFIS TECHademies, which are TCS-sponsored professional development events for educators. In addition to TCS' signature STEM education programs, employees have volunteered more than 1,150 hours with national and local non-profit organizations such as the American Heart Association, St. Mary's Food Bank, and Toys for Tots.

Over the past 40 years, TCS has partnered with more than a third of the Fortune 500 companies to help them digitally transform and grow their businesses. TCS has been among the top two US recruiters of IT services talent, hiring more than 21,500 employees in the past five years. With industries looking to recover from the effects of COVID-19, TCS expects to hire an additional 10,000 local employees in the US by 2022.

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 500,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $22.2 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit www.tcs.com and follow TCS news at @TCS_News.

