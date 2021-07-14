TCS Expands in Arizona: To Invest $300 Million by 2026 in Local Job Creation and Community STEM Education

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

TCS Expands in Arizona: To Invest $300 Million by 2026 in Local Job Creation and Community STEM Education

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Tata Consultancy Services to Tap into State's Vibrant Innovation Ecosystem and Technology Talent to Grow its Local Workforce to 1,000+ by 2023, and Expand the Reach of its STEM Initiatives

PR Newswire

PHOENIX and MUMBAI, India, July 14, 2021

PHOENIX and MUMBAI, India, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization, announced plans to expand its operations in Arizona, investing more than $300 million by 2026 and hiring more than 220 employees by 2023, to meet the digital transformation needs of its customers. TCS will also continue to expand the reach of its STEM and Computer Science education programs in Arizona by increasing teacher training and online content for students over the next two years.

TCS_Logo.jpg

TCS' flagship Phoenix Business Center, one of 30 TCS facilities in the US, serves more than 50 customers across Arizona. TCS currently has more than 780 employees in the state, helping clients in banking, manufacturing, healthcare, and utilities, manage their IT operations and harness technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and enterprise software to achieve their growth and transformation objectives. The new positions will be based at the Phoenix center as well as in client offices around the state.

"TCS has a global reputation for excellence," said Governor Doug Ducey. "Their selection of Arizona for this significant expansion demonstrates the strength of the Phoenix market and vitality of our local businesses. We are also grateful for TCS' continued support of local STEM education, which has been a priority in Arizona. TCS has been a fantastic private sector partner and we look forward to their continued success.

"Arizona is excited to see TCS add to its already sizeable presence in the state with the addition of more than 220 new jobs," saidSandra Watson, President and CEO, Arizona Commerce Authority. "This investment highlights Arizona's thriving innovation ecosystem as well as our robust pipeline for technology talent. We thank TCS for their continued commitment to our state."

"We are delighted to expand our presence in Arizona, tap local talent to help clients in their transformation journeys, and contribute to the growth of the technology industry here. We also look forward to expanding our community engagement through our STEM initiatives, to help nurture the next generation of local technology leaders in our schools," said Surya Kant, Chairman of North America, TCS.

TCS recognizes the need to expand STEM and computer science education in schools across Arizona and the US as the company continues to hire local IT talent. According to Code.org, Arizona currently has more than 9,713 open computing jobs, yet there were only 1,014 graduates in computer science in 2018, and just 30 percent of Arizona public high schools currently teach foundational courses in computer science.

To lay the groundwork for a pipeline of skilled talent in Arizona, TCS has implemented its Ignite My Future in School (IMFIS) and goIT programs, partnering with Arizona State University's Innovation Lab to bring goIT's Design Thinking model of identifying alternative strategies and solutions to solve problems to the curriculum. The success in Phoenix, which helped 130 students, allowed TCS to scale the partnership model around the US, including a first-of-its-kind playbook for facilitating a design thinking program. Since 2019, more than 1,200 educators have accessed IMFIS online content, reaching over 70,000 students in Arizona.

Further, 15 school districts across the state have attended IMFIS TECHademies, which are TCS-sponsored professional development events for educators. In addition to TCS' signature STEM education programs, employees have volunteered more than 1,150 hours with national and local non-profit organizations such as the American Heart Association, St. Mary's Food Bank, and Toys for Tots.

Over the past 40 years, TCS has partnered with more than a third of the Fortune 500 companies to help them digitally transform and grow their businesses. TCS has been among the top two US recruiters of IT services talent, hiring more than 21,500 employees in the past five years. With industries looking to recover from the effects of COVID-19, TCS expects to hire an additional 10,000 local employees in the US by 2022.

About Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 500,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $22.2 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit www.tcs.com and follow TCS news at @TCS_News.

To stay up-to-date on TCS global news, follow @TCS_News.

TCS media contacts:

Asia Pacific

Email: [email protected] | Phone: +65 9139 3668

Australia and New Zealand

Email: [email protected] | Phone: +61 422 989 682

Benelux

Email: [email protected] | Phone: +31 615 903387

Canada

Email: [email protected] | Phone: +1 647 790 7602

Europe

Email: mattias.afgeijersta[email protected] | Phone: +46 723 989 188

India

Email: [email protected] | Phone: +91 22 6778 9999
Email: [email protected] | Phone: +91 22 6778 9999
Email: [email protected] | Phone: +91 22 67789098

Middle East & Africa

Email: [email protected] | Phone: +971567471988

Japan

Email: [email protected] | Phone: +81 80-2115-0989

Latin America

Email: [email protected] | Phone: +569 6170 9013

Nordics

Email: [email protected] | Phone: +46 70 317 80 24

UK

Email: [email protected] | Phone: +44 20 3155 2421

USA

Email: [email protected] | Phone: +1 203-984-3978

favicon.png?sn=CL42535&sd=2021-07-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tcs-expands-in-arizona-to-invest-300-million-by-2026-in-local-job-creation-and-community-stem-education-301333270.html

SOURCE Tata Consultancy Services

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL42535&Transmission_Id=202107140900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL42535&DateId=20210714
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment