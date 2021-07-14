Cybernetic Technologies Ltd (HPIL), Announces it has Launched Medusa Intelligence

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybernetic Technologies Ltd (the "Company") (OTC: HPIL) announces that it is has launched "MEDUSA INTEL TECHNOLOGY LTD.

Cybernetic Technologies has launched a company Medusa Intel Technology Ltd a subsidiary to enter into the world of Artificial Intelligence ("AI") along with select partners the company has been working with for the past few months.

Cybernetic Technologies announces it has signed an NDA with ANSYS https://www.ansys.com/ to enter into discussions about how the two will work together on the companies Apogee D7 and its Power Train Management System, currently in development.

I also look forward to the next Shareholders conference to be held on August 6th, 2021, said Stephen Brown CEO.

https://zoom.us/j/93402294076?pwd=NFpFV2VRTFRocDlBajNERUxQaGZuQT09

