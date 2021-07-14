Tastemade And Realtor.com® Announce Season Two Of Beyond The Block, Premiering July 22 On Tastemade

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tastemade and Realtor.com ® announce the second season of their award-winning long-form series, Beyond the Block , which will premiere on Tastemade's streaming network on July 22nd. The five-episode season will see REALTOR® Andrew Tyree take first-time homebuyers on a journey through their cities, helping them find the best neighborhoods, and homes, for them. According to recent survey data, one third of this year's potential home buyers were purchasing for the first time, making the series more timely than ever.

Beyond the Block is a first-of-its-kind television series that goes beyond the typical house hunt, diving deeper into the other important aspects that accompany buying a home — the neighbors, the surrounding businesses, and the community where roots will be planted; the things that really make a place a home. This season on Beyond the Block, Andrew Tyree journeys across the southern U.S., a market that has experienced tremendous growth due to its relative affordability, attracting Millennial and Gen Z homebuyers who bring a fresh perspective and more diverse demographics. Andrew will explore neighborhoods and communities including Richmond, VA; Nashville, TN; Charleston, SC; Atlanta, GA; and Orlando, FL; changing lives along the way.

"We're excited to continue working with Realtor.com® on a second season of this emotional series that gives viewers a window into what matters most to these homebuyers when searching for a place to call home," said Jeff Imberman, Head of Sales and Brand Partnerships at Tastemade. "The first season was beloved by our audience, who recognizes that the search for a home, especially your first home, is very personal and unique to each homebuyer. We are thrilled to be able to tell the stories of five new first-time homebuyers, each with their own wants, needs, and expectations, which we believe our audience will really connect with."

Beyond the Block explores compelling stories of real first-time home buyers as they search for new communities to call home. In Richmond, Texas-transplants Robert and Landry seek out an LGBTQ+ friendly neighborhood where they can build a support system of young professionals. As they search for a centrally located home close to restaurants and boutiques, Andrew shows them how to narrow their search and focus on the lifestyle amenities that are most important to them. Andrew also helps single mom Shae find a new home for a new life stage. In Nashville, he guides Shae's search for a bigger home in a safe, diverse neighborhood that will accommodate her new role as a foster parent. Andrew's personal experience in the foster care system helps him relate to Shae, and he opens her eyes to what is possible when she prioritizes herself, so she's able to be the best mom and foster parent possible.

"We're pleased to work with Tastemade to share season two of Beyond the Block with audiences nationwide, as it really represents our purpose of 'To each their home'," said Mickey Neuberger, Chief Marketing Officer at Realtor.com®. "The series focuses on real, emotional storytelling, and goes beyond the typical challenges of finding a home to explore real issues faced by today's first-time homebuyers. These include identity, achieving work/life balance and parenthood, to find a home that is personalized to each family while building diverse and inclusive communities."

The second season of the Telly Award-winning Beyond the Block will air exclusively on the Tastemade streaming network , which is available across platforms like YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Apple TV, DIRECTV, The Roku Channel, Comcast Xfinity X1, and more. Beyond the Block will also be available on demand on Tastemade+. The first episode will debut on July 22nd at 8:00p.m.EST/5:00p.m.PST, and the following four episodes will air weekly following the premiere.

Tastemade is a modern media company that engages a global audience of more than 300 million monthly viewers on all major digital, mobile, and streaming television platforms, streaming 2.5+ billion views each month. We create award-winning video content and original programming in the categories of Food, Travel, and Home & Design that we share with an engaged, passionate, and global community. Tastemade has won a host of awards and accolades for its innovation and original programming, including two James Beard Awards and Fast Company's "Most Innovative Companies" list. For more information, visit Tastemade at: www.tastemade.com .

About Realtor.com®

Realtor.com® makes buying, selling, renting and living in homes easier and more rewarding for everyone. Realtor.com® pioneered the world of digital real estate more than 20 years ago, and today through its website and mobile apps is a trusted source for the information, tools and professional expertise that help people move confidently through every step of their home journey. Using proprietary data science and machine learning technology, Realtor.com® pairs buyers and sellers with local agents in their market, helping take the guesswork out of buying and selling a home. For professionals, Realtor.com® is a trusted provider of consumer connections and branding solutions that help them succeed in today's on-demand world. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc. under a perpetual license from the National Association of REALTORS®. For more information, visit Realtor.com ®.

