Tastemade And Realtor.com® Announce Season Two Of Beyond The Block, Premiering July 22 On Tastemade

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Tastemade And Realtor.com® Announce Season Two Of Beyond The Block, Premiering July 22 On Tastemade

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

"Beyond the Block" Season Two Premiere Marks the First-Ever Second Season of a Long-Form Branded Content Series from Tastemade

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2021

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tastemade and Realtor.com® announce the second season of their award-winning long-form series, Beyond the Block, which will premiere on Tastemade's streaming network on July 22nd. The five-episode season will see REALTOR® Andrew Tyree take first-time homebuyers on a journey through their cities, helping them find the best neighborhoods, and homes, for them. According to recent survey data, one third of this year's potential home buyers were purchasing for the first time, making the series more timely than ever.

Tastemade_logo.jpg

A Sneak Peek of the Trailer Can Be Found Here, and Stills Can be Found Here

Beyond the Block is a first-of-its-kind television series that goes beyond the typical house hunt, diving deeper into the other important aspects that accompany buying a home — the neighbors, the surrounding businesses, and the community where roots will be planted; the things that really make a place a home. This season on Beyond the Block, Andrew Tyree journeys across the southern U.S., a market that has experienced tremendous growth due to its relative affordability, attracting Millennial and Gen Z homebuyers who bring a fresh perspective and more diverse demographics. Andrew will explore neighborhoods and communities including Richmond, VA; Nashville, TN; Charleston, SC; Atlanta, GA; and Orlando, FL; changing lives along the way.

"We're excited to continue working with Realtor.com® on a second season of this emotional series that gives viewers a window into what matters most to these homebuyers when searching for a place to call home," said Jeff Imberman, Head of Sales and Brand Partnerships at Tastemade. "The first season was beloved by our audience, who recognizes that the search for a home, especially your first home, is very personal and unique to each homebuyer. We are thrilled to be able to tell the stories of five new first-time homebuyers, each with their own wants, needs, and expectations, which we believe our audience will really connect with."

Beyond the Block explores compelling stories of real first-time home buyers as they search for new communities to call home. In Richmond, Texas-transplants Robert and Landry seek out an LGBTQ+ friendly neighborhood where they can build a support system of young professionals. As they search for a centrally located home close to restaurants and boutiques, Andrew shows them how to narrow their search and focus on the lifestyle amenities that are most important to them. Andrew also helps single mom Shae find a new home for a new life stage. In Nashville, he guides Shae's search for a bigger home in a safe, diverse neighborhood that will accommodate her new role as a foster parent. Andrew's personal experience in the foster care system helps him relate to Shae, and he opens her eyes to what is possible when she prioritizes herself, so she's able to be the best mom and foster parent possible.

"We're pleased to work with Tastemade to share season two of Beyond the Block with audiences nationwide, as it really represents our purpose of 'To each their home'," said Mickey Neuberger, Chief Marketing Officer at Realtor.com®. "The series focuses on real, emotional storytelling, and goes beyond the typical challenges of finding a home to explore real issues faced by today's first-time homebuyers. These include identity, achieving work/life balance and parenthood, to find a home that is personalized to each family while building diverse and inclusive communities."

The second season of the Telly Award-winning Beyond the Block will air exclusively on the Tastemade streaming network, which is available across platforms like YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Apple TV, DIRECTV, The Roku Channel, Comcast Xfinity X1, and more. Beyond the Block will also be available on demand on Tastemade+. The first episode will debut on July 22nd at 8:00p.m.EST/5:00p.m.PST, and the following four episodes will air weekly following the premiere.

TASTEMADE
Tastemade is a modern media company that engages a global audience of more than 300 million monthly viewers on all major digital, mobile, and streaming television platforms, streaming 2.5+ billion views each month. We create award-winning video content and original programming in the categories of Food, Travel, and Home & Design that we share with an engaged, passionate, and global community. Tastemade has won a host of awards and accolades for its innovation and original programming, including two James Beard Awards and Fast Company's "Most Innovative Companies" list. For more information, visit Tastemade at:www.tastemade.com.

Tastemade on Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitter | Pinterest | TikTok

About Realtor.com®
Realtor.com® makes buying, selling, renting and living in homes easier and more rewarding for everyone. Realtor.com® pioneered the world of digital real estate more than 20 years ago, and today through its website and mobile apps is a trusted source for the information, tools and professional expertise that help people move confidently through every step of their home journey. Using proprietary data science and machine learning technology, Realtor.com® pairs buyers and sellers with local agents in their market, helping take the guesswork out of buying and selling a home. For professionals, Realtor.com® is a trusted provider of consumer connections and branding solutions that help them succeed in today's on-demand world. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc. under a perpetual license from the National Association of REALTORS®. For more information, visit Realtor.com®.

Realtor_com_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY42745&sd=2021-07-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tastemade-and-realtorcom-announce-season-two-of-beyond-the-block-premiering-july-22-on-tastemade-301333456.html

SOURCE Tastemade

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY42745&Transmission_Id=202107140900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY42745&DateId=20210714
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment