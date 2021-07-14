Logo
Republic Services Employees Sweep 2021 Driver of the Year, Operator of the Year Industry Awards

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Recognitions reflect the Company's relentless commitment to safety and customers

PR Newswire

PHOENIX, July 14, 2021

PHOENIX, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) today announced that, for the first time, it swept all National Waste & Recycling Association (NWRA) Driver of the Year and Operator of the Year awards in the national category. A record four employees from one company were recognized, highlighting Republic team members' exemplary safety and customer service records.

Dedra_McKinley.jpg

James Davis of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., is National Residential Driver of the Year; Dedra McKinley of Baton Rouge, La., is National Commercial Driver of the Year; Redgenel "Tony" Forrest of Charlotte, N.C., is National Industrial Driver of the Year; and Victoria Barragan of Milpitas, Calif., is Operator of the Year.

"At Republic Services, safety drives every decision we make, and that dedication extends to our customers and into our communities," said Jon Vander Ark, president and chief executive officer. "Recognition for a commitment to safety is one of the most meaningful honors any member of our industry can receive. On behalf of our 35,000 employees, I congratulate James, Dedra, Tony and Victoria for this remarkable achievement."

The Driver of the Year awards recognize drivers who safely operate their trucks, maintain a superior performance record and enhance the overall safety and image of the industry in eight categories. The Operator of the Year designation recognizes an employee working in post-collection for a materials recovery facility, landfill or transfer station who responsibly operates heavy equipment, including a bulldozer, front-end loader or compactor.

Since 2009, Republic drivers have won more than 70 percent of NWRA's Driver of the Year awards. This is Republic's third consecutive Operator of the Year award, which was added in 2017. Barragan is the first woman to be recognized as NWRA Operator of the Year.

2021 National Residential Driver of the Year: James Davis

A proud member of the Republic Services team in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., James Davis has been with the Company for 19 years as a residential driver. He is recognized by customers and his peers as an exceptional driver, with a flawless safety record throughout his career. Davis is beloved by the residents he serves, befriending his customers and assisting those in need of an extra hand with their collection bins.

2021 National Commercial Driver of the Year: Dedra McKinley

Dedra McKinley is from Republic Services' Baton Rouge, La., division, and in her seven years with the Company, she has made her mark in her community and among her colleagues. Described as the heartbeat of her team, McKinley is meticulous in providing outstanding service to customers and helping team members. She serves as a behind-the-wheel instructor, in which she trains and mentors future drivers.

2021 National Industrial Driver of the Year: Tony Forrest

Based out of Republic Services' Charlotte, N.C., division, Tony Forrest has been with the Company for 34 years. He began his career after completing driving school, and his son followed in his footsteps as a Republic driver. Through it all, Forrest has continually been praised by customers and colleagues for his superior customer service and proactive approach in executing his daily duties.

2021 National Operator of the Year: Victoria Barragan

Victoria Barragan, from Republic Services' Newby Island Resource Recovery Park in Milpitas, Calif., has been with the Company for 29 years. With a commitment to sustainability, she began her career with the California Conservation Corps before joining the Republic Services team. She served in a variety of roles at the recycling facility before becoming a heavy-equipment operator. Described as a master operator, Barragan is known for putting safety and the environment first.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the U.S. environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides superior customer experience while fostering a sustainable Blue Planet® for future generations to enjoy a cleaner, safer and healthier world. For more information, visit RepublicServices.com, or follow us at Facebook.com/RepublicServices, @RepublicService on Twitter or Republic Services on LinkedIn.

James_Davis.jpg

Tony_Forrest.jpg

Victoria_Barragan.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA42404&sd=2021-07-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/republic-services-employees-sweep-2021-driver-of-the-year-operator-of-the-year-industry-awards-301333142.html

SOURCE Republic Services, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA42404&Transmission_Id=202107140804PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA42404&DateId=20210714
