Collective Family Office Llc Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Sells iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Collective Family Office Llc (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, sells iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Collective Family Office Llc. As of 2021Q2, Collective Family Office Llc owns 157 stocks with a total value of $196 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COLLECTIVE FAMILY OFFICE LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/collective+family+office+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of COLLECTIVE FAMILY OFFICE LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 21,229 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 120.31%
  2. Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 48,440 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.21%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 114,700 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.78%
  4. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond (EMLC) - 196,045 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.50%
  5. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 42,106 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.38%
New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Collective Family Office Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $139.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 9,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU)

Collective Family Office Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.29 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.18. The stock is now traded at around $25.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 15,986 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

Collective Family Office Llc initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.48 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $77.37. The stock is now traded at around $70.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)

Collective Family Office Llc initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $32.1 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $33.6. The stock is now traded at around $33.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)

Collective Family Office Llc initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,072 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Collective Family Office Llc initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $24.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Collective Family Office Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 120.31%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $435.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 21,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Collective Family Office Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 30.21%. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $170.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 48,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Collective Family Office Llc added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 107.07%. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $107.67. The stock is now traded at around $107.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 34,063 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Collective Family Office Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.78%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $53.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 114,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon (EBND)

Collective Family Office Llc added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon by 40.44%. The purchase prices were between $25.72 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $26.42. The stock is now traded at around $25.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 160,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond (EMLC)

Collective Family Office Llc added to a holding in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond by 22.50%. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $32.04, with an estimated average price of $31.23. The stock is now traded at around $30.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 196,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)

Collective Family Office Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $30.62 and $30.7, with an estimated average price of $30.67.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Collective Family Office Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63.

Reduced: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Collective Family Office Llc reduced to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.18%. The sale prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.63%. Collective Family Office Llc still held 47,427 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL)

Collective Family Office Llc reduced to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon by 69.28%. The sale prices were between $23 and $23.06, with an estimated average price of $23.03. The stock is now traded at around $23.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.61%. Collective Family Office Llc still held 54,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Collective Family Office Llc reduced to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.93%. The sale prices were between $129.65 and $146.47, with an estimated average price of $138.15. The stock is now traded at around $149.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.88%. Collective Family Office Llc still held 18,569 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD)

Collective Family Office Llc reduced to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E by 24.2%. The sale prices were between $51.69 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.85. The stock is now traded at around $51.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Collective Family Office Llc still held 57,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Collective Family Office Llc reduced to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 39.05%. The sale prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $105.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Collective Family Office Llc still held 6,398 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Collective Family Office Llc reduced to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 60.33%. The sale prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $134.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Collective Family Office Llc still held 1,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of COLLECTIVE FAMILY OFFICE LLC. Also check out:

1. COLLECTIVE FAMILY OFFICE LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. COLLECTIVE FAMILY OFFICE LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. COLLECTIVE FAMILY OFFICE LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that COLLECTIVE FAMILY OFFICE LLC keeps buying

Author's Avatar

insider