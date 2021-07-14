Collective Family Office Llc Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Sells iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

- New Purchases: VOE, IVLU, VLO, FNDF, REET, GOLD, EPD, LOW,
- Added Positions: SPY, VBR, SUB, VWO, EBND, EMLC, SGOL, DLS, VYMI, SCHC, VTV, VYM, SCHA, PFF, HPQ, LMT, VIGI, BSCM, VIS, SLYV, VONG, IWM, VIAC, SCHM, IBM, KO, EFA, VAW, CVX, SRNE, AAPL, JPST, WMT, URI, STZ, SCHF, PEP, XLF, XLV,
- Reduced Positions: MUB, BSJL, SCHG, SLQD, SCHX, KMB, VUG, VGT, TIP, AMZN, BSCL, T, EFV, TAK, MSFT, VOT, SCHE, GOOGL, PM, ABBV, XSW, VZ, TPL, VOX, LRCX, AIG, VTEB, NVDA, FB, JNJ, VCR, GILD, QCOM, REGN, MTB, SHOP, VB, CL, PYPL,
- Sold Out: SPTS, IEFA,
These are the top 5 holdings of COLLECTIVE FAMILY OFFICE LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 21,229 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 120.31%
- Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 48,440 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.21%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 114,700 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.78%
- VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond (EMLC) - 196,045 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.50%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 42,106 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.38%
Collective Family Office Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $139.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 9,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU)
Collective Family Office Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.29 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.18. The stock is now traded at around $25.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 15,986 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)
Collective Family Office Llc initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.48 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $77.37. The stock is now traded at around $70.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)
Collective Family Office Llc initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $32.1 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $33.6. The stock is now traded at around $33.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)
Collective Family Office Llc initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,072 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
Collective Family Office Llc initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $24.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Collective Family Office Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 120.31%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $435.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 21,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Collective Family Office Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 30.21%. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $170.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 48,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
Collective Family Office Llc added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 107.07%. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $107.67. The stock is now traded at around $107.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 34,063 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Collective Family Office Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.78%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $53.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 114,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon (EBND)
Collective Family Office Llc added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon by 40.44%. The purchase prices were between $25.72 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $26.42. The stock is now traded at around $25.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 160,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond (EMLC)
Collective Family Office Llc added to a holding in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond by 22.50%. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $32.04, with an estimated average price of $31.23. The stock is now traded at around $30.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 196,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)
Collective Family Office Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $30.62 and $30.7, with an estimated average price of $30.67.Sold Out: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Collective Family Office Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63.Reduced: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Collective Family Office Llc reduced to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.18%. The sale prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.63%. Collective Family Office Llc still held 47,427 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL)
Collective Family Office Llc reduced to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon by 69.28%. The sale prices were between $23 and $23.06, with an estimated average price of $23.03. The stock is now traded at around $23.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.61%. Collective Family Office Llc still held 54,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
Collective Family Office Llc reduced to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.93%. The sale prices were between $129.65 and $146.47, with an estimated average price of $138.15. The stock is now traded at around $149.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.88%. Collective Family Office Llc still held 18,569 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD)
Collective Family Office Llc reduced to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E by 24.2%. The sale prices were between $51.69 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.85. The stock is now traded at around $51.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Collective Family Office Llc still held 57,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Collective Family Office Llc reduced to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 39.05%. The sale prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $105.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Collective Family Office Llc still held 6,398 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Collective Family Office Llc reduced to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 60.33%. The sale prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $134.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Collective Family Office Llc still held 1,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of COLLECTIVE FAMILY OFFICE LLC. Also check out:
