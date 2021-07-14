Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Buys Industrial Select Sector SPDR, iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Mondelez International Inc, Tesla Inc, Airbnb Inc

New Purchases: XLI, CRBN, NVDA, ENPH, ZEPP, BUR, CCIV, BRK.B, SNAP, NIO, MP,

XLI, CRBN, NVDA, ENPH, ZEPP, BUR, CCIV, BRK.B, SNAP, NIO, MP, Added Positions: IVV, IJR, DIS, PLTR, GOOGL, BABA, FSR, CMI, NFLX, PLUG, FB, IPAC,

IVV, IJR, DIS, PLTR, GOOGL, BABA, FSR, CMI, NFLX, PLUG, FB, IPAC, Reduced Positions: GE, LQD, SPOT,

GE, LQD, SPOT, Sold Out: MDLZ, TSLA, ABNB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Industrial Select Sector SPDR, iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF, NVIDIA Corp, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Enphase Energy Inc, sells Mondelez International Inc, Tesla Inc, Airbnb Inc, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd owns 110 stocks with a total value of $551 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 153,533 shares, 11.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 231,170 shares, 9.63% of the total portfolio. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD) - 848,258 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 197,756 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. New Position Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,521 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17%

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $102.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.68%. The holding were 197,756 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.05 and $166.8, with an estimated average price of $162.53. The stock is now traded at around $167.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,258 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $810.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 766 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $188.33, with an estimated average price of $147.1. The stock is now traded at around $184.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,187 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd initiated holding in Burford Capital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9 and $13.55, with an estimated average price of $11.34. The stock is now traded at around $10.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 33,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd initiated holding in Zepp Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.05 and $12.45, with an estimated average price of $10.42. The stock is now traded at around $11.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 27,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 74.54%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $116.3, with an estimated average price of $111.51. The stock is now traded at around $110.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,644 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 46.52%. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 24,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54.

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28.

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59.