Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Buys Industrial Select Sector SPDR, iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Mondelez International Inc, Tesla Inc, Airbnb Inc

- New Purchases: XLI, CRBN, NVDA, ENPH, ZEPP, BUR, CCIV, BRK.B, SNAP, NIO, MP,
- Added Positions: IVV, IJR, DIS, PLTR, GOOGL, BABA, FSR, CMI, NFLX, PLUG, FB, IPAC,
- Reduced Positions: GE, LQD, SPOT,
- Sold Out: MDLZ, TSLA, ABNB,
For the details of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mandatum+life+insurance+co+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 153,533 shares, 11.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 231,170 shares, 9.63% of the total portfolio.
- iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD) - 848,258 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
- Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 197,756 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,521 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17%
Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $102.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.68%. The holding were 197,756 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN)
Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.05 and $166.8, with an estimated average price of $162.53. The stock is now traded at around $167.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,258 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $810.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 766 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)
Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $188.33, with an estimated average price of $147.1. The stock is now traded at around $184.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,187 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Burford Capital Ltd (BUR)
Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd initiated holding in Burford Capital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9 and $13.55, with an estimated average price of $11.34. The stock is now traded at around $10.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 33,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Zepp Health Corp (ZEPP)
Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd initiated holding in Zepp Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.05 and $12.45, with an estimated average price of $10.42. The stock is now traded at around $11.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 27,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 74.54%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $116.3, with an estimated average price of $111.51. The stock is now traded at around $110.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,644 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 46.52%. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 24,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54.Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28.Sold Out: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59.
Here is the complete portfolio of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd. Also check out:
1. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs
Please Login to leave a comment