Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Buys Industrial Select Sector SPDR, iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Mondelez International Inc, Tesla Inc, Airbnb Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Buys Industrial Select Sector SPDR, iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Mondelez International Inc, Tesla Inc, Airbnb Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Industrial Select Sector SPDR, iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF, NVIDIA Corp, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Enphase Energy Inc, sells Mondelez International Inc, Tesla Inc, Airbnb Inc, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd owns 110 stocks with a total value of $551 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mandatum+life+insurance+co+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 153,533 shares, 11.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87%
  2. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 231,170 shares, 9.63% of the total portfolio.
  3. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD) - 848,258 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
  4. Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 197,756 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,521 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17%
New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $102.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.68%. The holding were 197,756 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.05 and $166.8, with an estimated average price of $162.53. The stock is now traded at around $167.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,258 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $810.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 766 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $188.33, with an estimated average price of $147.1. The stock is now traded at around $184.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,187 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Burford Capital Ltd (BUR)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd initiated holding in Burford Capital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9 and $13.55, with an estimated average price of $11.34. The stock is now traded at around $10.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 33,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Zepp Health Corp (ZEPP)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd initiated holding in Zepp Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.05 and $12.45, with an estimated average price of $10.42. The stock is now traded at around $11.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 27,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 74.54%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $116.3, with an estimated average price of $111.51. The stock is now traded at around $110.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,644 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 46.52%. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 24,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28.

Sold Out: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd. Also check out:

1. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider