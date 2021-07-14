Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management, Inc. Buys Oracle Corp, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Newmont Corp, Sells AmerisourceBergen Corp

New Purchases: ORCL, IGSB, SCHA,

ORCL, IGSB, SCHA, Added Positions: NEM, NEAR, ADI, RTX, FB, SCHM, VEA, AMGN, BAC, MKL, MDT, SCHX,

NEM, NEAR, ADI, RTX, FB, SCHM, VEA, AMGN, BAC, MKL, MDT, SCHX, Reduced Positions: ABC, COF, GOOG, T, V, VZ, NEE, HON, JNJ, CVS, ADM, ZTS, KMI, TFC, UL, PRU, PFG, PFE, PEP, NEU, CVX, MKC, KSU, ENB, D, VTR, CI, PSX, BK, BDX, VTRS, LHX, CCI, COP,

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Oracle Corp, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Newmont Corp, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, sells AmerisourceBergen Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management, Inc. owns 108 stocks with a total value of $308 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 64,427 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,500 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 36,618 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 37,391 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 54,741 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $87.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 28,395 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 17,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.56 and $105.59, with an estimated average price of $102.02. The stock is now traded at around $101.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,772 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 21.82%. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93. The stock is now traded at around $63.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 56,195 shares as of 2021-06-30.