A Drop of Kindness - HomeServe Donation Helps Louisville Water's Affordability Efforts

A $12,000 donation from HomeServe USA, a leading provider of home repair solutions, will help provide assistance to Louisville Water customers who struggle to pay their bill. HomeServe’s donation to the Louisville Water Foundation is part of the Foundation’s Drops of Kindness program that provides customers with direct bill relief.

“A core value at HomeServe is doing good in the communities we serve. This doesn’t just mean offering residents access to affordable repair plans that help take the inconvenience and financial burden out of home emergencies. It also means seeing the needs of a community and working together with our partners to find solutions,” said Tom Rusin, CEO of HomeServe North America. “We are proud to have been a partner of Louisville Water for over 14 years and are pleased to help them provide a helping hand to those in need.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 18,000 Louisville Water customers have struggled to pay their bill. Through the Louisville Water Foundation and Drops of Kindness, more than $5 million has been granted to customers to help with an unpaid bill.

HomeServe has been a partner of Louisville Water since 2007, offering customers access to low-cost interior and exterior plumbing repair plans. Since the partnership began, almost 96,000 Louisville Water customers have signed up for at least one plan and more than 206,000 plans have been issued. Over the years, 74,000 jobs have been performed for these Louisville area residents, saving them a combined $34.6 million in repair expenses. Without a service plan, these are repairs that Louisville Water customers would have had to pay for out-of-pocket. Additionally, through HomeServe and the HomeServe Cares Foundation, over $74,000 in pro bono repairs were completed in 2020 alone for Louisville area residents. Since 2013, HomeServe has contributed $132,000 to Louisville Water’s Foundation.

“We have been able to do so much good during the pandemic through the Louisville Water Foundation and our ‘Drops of Kindness’ program,” said Spencer Bruce, President and CEO of Louisville Water. “We are grateful for HomeServe’s ongoing support, which enables us to provide water bill assistance to those in need.”

Louisville Water customers interested in finding out more about bill assistance can visit Drops of Kindness at www.louisvillewater.com%2FDropsofKindness. Any customers interested in the details of HomeServe’s service repair plans should visit www.louisvillewater.com%2FHomeServe or call 502-583-6610 for more information.

About HomeServe

HomeServe USA Corp. (HomeServe) is a leading provider of home repair solutions serving more than 4.7 million customers across the US and Canada under the HomeServe, Home Emergency Insurance Solutions, Service Line Warranties of America (SLWA), Service Line Warranties of Canada (SLWC) names, and through locally branded HVAC companies located in major metro areas. Since 2003, HomeServe has been protecting homeowners against the expense and inconvenience of water, sewer, electrical, HVAC and other home repair emergencies by providing affordable repair coverage, installations and quality local service.

As an A+ rated Better Business Bureau Accredited Business, HomeServe is dedicated to being a customer-focused company supplying best-in-class repair plans and other services to consumers directly and through over 1,000 leading municipal and utility partners.

HomeServe has teamed up with executive producer, host, and best-selling author Mike Rowe, best known as the creator and host of the hit TV series Dirty Jobs, to work together to provide homeowners expert advice on maintaining, enhancing and protecting their homes. For more information about HomeServe, a Great Place To Work certified winner and recipient of thirty 2020 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, or to learn more about HomeServe's affordable repair plans, please go to www.homeserve.com. Connect with HomeServe on Facebook and Twitter @HomeServeUSA. For news and information follow on Twitter @HomeServeUSNews.

