Global Payments Launches New Partner Program to Expand Reach and Deliver Leading Issuer Digital Technologies to Full Spectrum of Institutions

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, today announced that PwC, a global leader in professional services, will be a charter member of its new TSYS Partner Program.

An initiative of Global Payments’ Issuer Solutions segment, the TSYS Partner Program will cultivate strategic alliances with top global companies and unlock mutual business opportunities by delivering a robust, scalable comprehensive solution set to companies worldwide.

The collaboration with PwC jointly delivers software and services to financial institutions, retailers, fin techs, neobanks and startups that are poised to make significant digital investments. Global Payments’ cloud-based technologies deliver innovative solutions at scale with faster speed-to-market to clients worldwide. Potential services include program management, customer insights and analytics, fraud tools, portfolio conversion services and wholesale platform replacements, as well as core processing capabilities.

“Global Payments delivers technologies that propel businesses forward as consumer expectations and the opportunities unlocked by digitization accelerate,” said Gaylon Jowers, President, TSYS Issuer Solutions and Senior Executive Vice President, Global Payments. “By collaborating with PwC, we are able to further enhance our distribution and conversations with business leaders as they make investments to modernize their platforms, expanding our target addressable markets.”

Consultancies like PwC have visibility into the technology modernization efforts that are underway across multiple industries and companies of all sizes. Global Payments’ arrangement with PwC solidifies its position as the provider of choice helping banks, neobanks, fin techs, retailers and others deploy leading edge technologies around the world.

“Joining forces with Global Payments enables PwC to help deliver comprehensive solution sets so our clients can move faster and stay competitive in digitally-driven industries that are moving at unprecedented speed,” said Julien Courbe, Chief Content Officer, PwC. “PwC is thrilled to team up with a global technology leader that can help our clients protect and grow their businesses.”

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is a leading payments technology company delivering innovative software and services to our customers globally. Our technologies, services and team member expertise allow us to provide a broad range of solutions that enable our customers to operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of channels around the world.

Headquartered in Georgia with nearly 24,000 team members worldwide, Global Payments is a Fortune 500® company and a member of the S&P 500 with worldwide reach spanning over 100 countries throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. For more information, visit www.globalpayments.com and follow Global Payments on Twitter (%40globalpayinc), LinkedIn and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005187/en/

