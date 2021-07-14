Fortegra Europe Selected as Exclusive Extended Warranty and Add-On Insurance Product Provider for Motorpoint

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Fortegra Europe Selected as Exclusive Extended Warranty and Add-On Insurance Product Provider for Motorpoint

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Fortegra+Financial+Corporation (“Fortegra”), a leading specialty insurer and subsidiary of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT), announced today that it is now the exclusive vehicle service contract provider for Motorpoint, UK’s largest independent car retailer.

“We selected Fortegra Europe because of Fortegra’s overall financial strength and stability,” said Jon Baird, Chief Commercial Officer at Motorpoint. “After several years with our previous provider, we were ready for a change. We wanted an insurer we could deal with directly and who could provide more innovative products and services to match our ambitions; Fortegra could deliver on both of those requirements.”

Fortegra’s insurance add-on products include vehicle warranties and ancillary products such as GAP Insurance, Key Protection, Paint Protection, and Asset Protection.

“We are excited to be working with Motorpoint and look forward to building a long-term relationship providing best-in-class warranty and ancillary insurance products to Motorpoint’s customers,” said Sanjay Vara, Fortegra Europe’s Chief Underwriting Officer. “Fortegra is dedicated to delivering insurance products that offer tangible benefits and real peace of mind by protecting consumers financially.”

Motorpoint began writing business with Fortegra on May 1, 2021, and despite COVID, both have seen robust results.

About Fortegra

The Fortegra Group, LLC is a global specialty insurer. Fortegra and its subsidiaries underwrite and administer a comprehensive and diverse set of admitted and surplus insurance products and warranty solutions across the United States and around the world. For over 40 years, Fortegra’s collaborative approach, experienced team, and innovative products have fueled consistent growth and increasing demand from both domestic and international partners. The Company holds an A.M. Best Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent). For more information on Fortegra, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fortegra.com%2F.

About Motorpoint

Motorpoint, established in 1998, is the UK’s largest independent car retailer selling nearly new cars up to four years old and with less than 30,000 miles. Motorpoint is committed to making car buying easy. Every vehicle comes with a warranty, is available to drive away the same day, and is backed by the Motorpoint Price Promise. Motorpoint employs over 800 people nationwide and operates from locations in Birmingham, Birtley, Burnley, Castleford, Chingford, Derby, Glasgow, Newport, Oldbury, Peterborough, Sheffield, Stockton-on-Tees, Swansea, and Widnes. Motorpoint has been named a Feefo Platinum Service Award winner for 2020 and has also been named one of the Sunday Times Top 100 Mid-Sized Companies to Work for seven years consecutively. For more information on Motorpoint, visit www.motorpoint.co.uk.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210714005148r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005148/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment