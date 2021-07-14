New Relic Announces Appointment of Former Disney Executive Anita Lynch as Chief Data Officer and Promotions to C-Suite Leadership

New+Relic%2C+Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the observability company, announced the appointment of Anita Lynch to Chief Data Officer and additional promotions to the company’s C-Suite. Lynch joins New Relic from The Walt Disney Company where she served as Vice President, Data Governance for Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Streaming. Kristy Friedrichs, who served as New Relic's Chief People Officer for the past four years, has been promoted to the role of Chief Operating Officer. Manav Khurana has been promoted to Chief Growth Officer and Tracy Williams to Chief People Officer in addition to her current role as Chief Diversity Officer.

“Anita brings exceptional experience transforming how leading companies like Apple, Yahoo, Amazon and Disney leverage and extract more business value from their data, which is invaluable as New Relic continues to drive our long-term growth strategy of putting the power of data in the hands of the world’s software engineers and developers,” said New Relic CEO Bill Staples.“Together with Kristy, Manav and Tracy who have been outstanding leaders, partners and members of our management team, I’m thrilled to see these leaders thrive in their roles where they will continue to inspire innovation inside New Relic as a leading data-driven observability company.”

“The unified, strategic use of data is mission critical to helping organizations make smart business decisions and gain a competitive advantage, particularly with the accelerated rate of digital transformation driven by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Anita Lynch, chief data officer at New Relic. “Data is at the heart of everything New Relic does, and we as a company commit every day to leading the charge in serving developers and engineers, measuring software performance and making data-driven observability the key to gaining true visibility into the entire technology infrastructure. With our philosophical alignment around data combined with the massive opportunity to help New Relic’s impressive Fortune 500 customer base create more perfect software, I am honored to join the team.”

“I've built my career on helping companies achieve their full potential, having spent 15 years at Bain doing both advisory work and leading consulting operations, and as New Relic’s Chief People Officer where I learned firsthand how talent and culture are fundamental to effective operations. Having spent the past four years partnering with executives from across New Relic, understanding their priorities and how they work together, I have a deep understanding of the business and how it operates, as well as the people and culture that make it up,” said New Relic Chief Operating Officer Kristy Friedrichs. “With New Relic’s strategy, business and pricing model, GTM team and unequaled platform with ongoing transformational innovation delivered to customers, we are in an ideal position to continue leading the observability market while scaling our growth. I am excited to be here for this chapter in New Relic’s history and to be leading operations.”

Anita Lynch, Chief Data Officer at New Relic

Anita Lynch is an experienced leader in data strategy, data architecture and engineering, analytics, data science and data governance. She has led enterprise teams for major tech innovators including Apple, Yahoo, Amazon and most recently Disney Streaming. As an expert in tech, data and strategy, Lynch has led and advised organizations to successfully achieve competitive advantage through data, and effectively scaled data platforms in businesses ranging from startups to global enterprises. Lynch was a management consultant at Bain & Company until 2011 after completing her master's degree in business administration from Harvard Business School in 2008.

Kristy Friedrichs, Chief Operating Officer at New Relic

Kristy Friedrichs oversees corporate operations, business systems and applications, data analytics and engineering, sales strategy and operations and product operations at New Relic. She is passionate about what she calls ‘turning strategy into reality’: aligning the company around an inspiring vision, mission and strategy; establishing goals and clear priorities toward achieving that strategy; and enabling cross-functional execution against those goals. She believes that aligned teams with high trust are the foundation of great execution, and works to empower all employees to execute against business goals by bringing their best, authentic selves to work every day. Friedrichs has served as chief people officer at New Relic for more than 4 years. Prior to New Relic, she spent more than 15 years at Bain & Company, first as a consulting principal and later as the head of consulting operations for the Bay Area. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Duke University and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

Manav Khurana, Chief Growth Officer at New Relic

Manav Khurana is passionate about empowering engineers to take a data-driven approach to do their best work. He and his team are responsible for global marketing programs and building self-service product experiences. He brings deep experience in creating new technology categories by merging product-led and sales-led growth strategies. He joined New Relic as SVP, Product GM and implemented the company’s consumption business model. Prior to New Relic, he held product and marketing leadership roles at Twilio, InVision, Aruba (HPE) and Motorola. Khurana holds a Bachelor of Science of Electrical and Computer Engineering degree from the University of Rochester and a Masters degree in Business Administration from Santa Clara University.

Tracy Williams, Chief People & Diversity Officer at New Relic

Tracy Williams oversees the company’s people strategy and its diversity, equity and inclusion strategy in support of the company’s business goals, culture and core values. She is passionate about building a culture and community where all Relics are engaged, supported and motivated, and have a strong sense of belonging, allowing them to do their best work for customers and each other every day. Prior to joining New Relic, Williams was the HR leader responsible for full scale HR support for the west coast operations of Conversant/CJ Affiliate (a marketing technology company). She has more than 15 years of HR experience including holding regional HR leadership positions with Target (Mervyns) and Michaels Arts & Crafts stores. Williams holds a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Juris Doctor from the University of California, Hastings College of Law.

