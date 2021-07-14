Splash Beverage Group Drives Rapid Expansion of its Qplash Ecommerce Platform

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Splash Beverage Group Drives Rapid Expansion of its Qplash Ecommerce Platform

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

• Qplash is an ecommerce platform for incubating new brands and capturing direct-to-consumer sales margins similar to Drizly and other direct to consumer beverage alcohol delivery platforms • Splash has fully integrated operational automation into Qplash, from sales to shipment, with Oracle’s NetSuite software to increase sales margins and power further expansion of nationwide sales footprint

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. ( American: SBEV) ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced that it has integrated Oracle’s NetSuite software into its Qplash ecommerce sales and distribution platform to fully automate its systems from order to shipment.

Qplash, the Company’s B2B and B2C retail distribution platform, designed for Splash by a team that led Amazon’s largest grocery and beverage fulfillment group, is focused on serving business-to-business customers with a range of non-alcoholic beverages, including Splash’s own TapouT performance drink, and the Company plans to soon launch direct-to-consumer sales of Splash’s alcoholic brands through Qplash with instant coast to coast coverage in the U.S. As of today, 21 states have passed laws allowing shipments of spirits brands directly to the consumer, just as wines have been shipped for years. The Company expects that direct to consumer sales of Splash’s own branded spirits and non-alcoholic brands will drive gross margin expansion and a faster rollout to new geographic markets.

Fully integrated IT systems enable efficient expansion of Qplash into new warehouses that serve regions outside of the Qplash’s current hubs in California and New York. Qplash will continue to use third party warehouses that are geographically optimized to maximize profit margins as the Qplash national rollout continues.

“We are building out Qplash with best-in-class systems that enable us to optimize margins and accelerate the rollout of our current brands both to distributors and direct to consumers,” stated Splash CEO Robert Nistico. “While continuing to build partnerships with the largest beverage distributors in the U.S. and internationally, Splash is pursuing a vertically integrated business strategy through Qplash to incubate and launch new brands as well as test marketing them which can build momentum for future acquisitions. Creating retail demand online, we can then migrate a growing portfolio of brands from ecommerce to traditional retail outlets in line with our multichannel strategy.”

Follow Splash Beverage Group on Twitter: www.twitter.com/SplashBev

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group specializes in manufacturing, distribution, sales & marketing of various beverages across multiple channels. SBEV operates in both the non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverage segments which they believe leverages efficiencies and dilutes risk. SBEV believes its business model is unique as it ONLY develops/accelerates brands it perceives to have highly visible pre-existing brand awareness or pure category innovation.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation inability to enter into a definitive agreement with respect to the proposed transaction or to complete the transactions contemplated by the non-binding term sheet, matters discovered by the parties as they complete their respective due diligence investigation of the other. Other factors include the possibility that the proposed transaction does not close, including due to the failure to receive required security holder approvals, or the failure of other closing conditions. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

Contact Information:

Splashbeveragegroup.com

[email protected]

954-745-5815

Attachment

ti?nf=ODI3OTg5NCM0Mjk1ODQ4IzUwMDA4MDk3MQ==
23b50d10-a847-4f3a-a7e2-daf69e282697

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment