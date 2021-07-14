Logo
Great Western Bank Announces Appointment of Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Great Western Bank (GreatWesternBank.com) is pleased to announce the appointment of Macala Carter as the Bank’s first Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). In this new role, Ms. Carter will spearhead the Bank’s DEI strategy and develop measurable institutional outcomes in support of an inclusive and diverse workforce and culture reflective of the Bank’s communities.

Ms. Carter joined Great Western Bank in 2012. Ms. Carter was appointed Chair of the DEI Council in early 2021 and has already led several impactful initiatives, including the seven week #BeU Campaign where Bank employees pledged to support DEI efforts, participated in volunteer opportunities, training, the World Day of Cultural Diversity and Cultural Culinary Experiences; speaking events surrounding awareness and education for Juneteenth; and this month’s Pride Month Campaign that includes training, LGBTQ speaking events and Drag Queen Story Time.

“Macala’s passion for DE&I is infectious,” said Chief Executive Officer, Mark Borrecco. “She is the right leader at the right time.”

Ms. Carter’s commitment to DEI includes her work on various volunteer initiatives and community organizations in Nebraska. Ms. Carter serves as the Treasurer on the Board of Directors for Leadership Lincoln, an organization that is dedicated to developing diverse leadership; Vice President of the Board for the Lancaster Foundation for Adults with Mental Disabilities, an organization devoted to helping individuals with mental challenges; the President-Elect of the Board of Directors for Family Services of Lincoln, which provides quality programs and services to assist and strengthen individuals and families; and has also volunteered on the Boards of Girl Scouts USA and NetWorks. She is also a graduate of the Nebraska Bankers Association and is a Selected Participant of Leadership Nebraska.

Ms. Carter stated, “My commitment is to reinforce a culture that recognizes what makes each of us both common and extraordinary and to recognize and celebrate differences. In a truly diverse and inclusive work environment, there’s increased job satisfaction, a deepened level of trust, and heightened employee engagement. It’s a simple equation; supporting diversity and inclusion is about adding to, not taking away.”

About Great Western Bank

Great Western Bank is a full-service regional bank focused on relationship-based business and agribusiness banking. Great Western services its customers through more than 170 branches located in nine states: Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota. Great Western Bank offers small and mid-sized businesses a suite of financial products and a range of deposit and loan products to retail customers through several channels, including the branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers. Great Western Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE%3A+GWB). To learn more about Great Western Bank visit www.greatwesternbank.com.

