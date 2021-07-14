Citizens Financial Group Named Best U.S. Bank in Euromoney's Awards for Excellence 2021

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) today was named+%26ldquo%3BBest+U.S.+Bank%26rdquo%3B by Euromoney as part of the magazine’s Awards for Excellence 2021. The award recognizes the U.S. bank that brings the highest level of service, innovation and expertise to its customers. The judging period for the 2021 awards ran from March 2020 through March 2021, and included criteria such as financial metrics, strategic execution, and performance relative to peers.

In announcing the award, the magazine noted that the bank’s strong progress and strategic focus since becoming an independent public company enabled it to weather the COVID-19 pandemic effectively even as it continued to grow revenue and invest in digital capabilities that will drive future growth. Citizens Pay, the bank’s point-of-sale finance offering, was highlighted as a key focus area and example of Citizens’ emphasis on marrying technology with service.

“The recognition by Euromoney as the USA's best bank is a tremendous honor, reflecting the incredible progress we've made since our IPO in 2014,” said Bruce Van Saun, chairman and chief executive officer of Citizens. “This rests on a clear vision, a strong leadership team, a culture focused on our customers, and the dedication and great effort of our entire colleague base. Even better, there is more to go as we seek to further up our game in support of our stakeholders.”

Established in 1992, Euromoney's Awards for Excellence were the first of their kind in the global banking industry. The magazine this year received more than 1,000 submissions for its Country and Regional Awards for Excellence – a record number.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005612/en/