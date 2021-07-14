SinglePoint Highlights Progress of Subsidiaries Driving Company's Mission to Promote Cleaner Sustainable Lifestyle While Minimizing Impact on the Environment

PR Newswire

PHOENIX, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SinglePoint Inc. (OTC: SING) ("SinglePoint" or the "Company"), a company focused on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications to drive better health and living, today provided an overview of recent key highlights from its subsidiaries, Direct Solar America, EnergyWyze, LLC and Box PureAir, LLC.

SinglePoint has continued building on its strategy to establish the most comprehensive national solar network and portfolio of renewable energy solutions to meet rapidly growing demand. As part of this momentum, the Company's subsidiaries Direct Solar America, EnergyWyze, LLC and Box PureAir, LLC, have continued execute on their respective business strategies, which collectively continue to drive the Company's mission to promote a cleaner sustainable lifestyle while minimizing the impact on the environment and generating continued growth.

"As a company, we continue to accomplish our stated goals and achieve key catalysts on an ongoing basis. The people whom we work alongside of, partner with, and serve, enable us to provide valuable solutions for better health and living, which ultimately enable SinglePoint do drive profits and build value. Our teams at EnergyWyze, Box PureAir, and Direct Solar continue to make substantial progress and we are proud of their accomplishments. I truly believe the continued success of SinglePoint has not and will not be possible without the individuals who make up our team. We are dedicated to focusing the right resources on our value drivers, which include our subsidiaries, and identify the ways which we can have the most impact," stated Wil Ralston, Chief Executive Officer of SinglePoint. "We believe SinglePoint is poised to be a leader in the industry and has the potential to unlock significant value through optimizing our business strategies. Where we are today is only the beginning. Our team and partners remain dedicated to delivering progress, building value, and generating profits."

EnergyWyze

Streamlining, optimizing, and maximizing solar industry lead generation through customer centric approach

Since its acquisition, EnergyWyze has onboarded new clients and systems and has begun working with many of the solar industry's top tier companies. In its first month following the acquisition, EnergyWyze achieved significant strides and currently sells multiple hundreds of leads and appointments to some of the nation's leading solar providers who are looking to increase their residential solar sales and installation rates. Recently, EnergyWyze has expanded its geographic reach to now include the following U.S. states: Colorado, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Illinois; with expansion into additional states in process.

The company continues to refine and optimize its lead generation platform. It has recently secured a deal to provide leads to AIGA sales which has 50 reps across 8 states and has added expertise to its team with the hiring of a top phone solar setter in the business to help build out the appointment setting team and recruit other talented setters. Additionally, the company has added Energy Audits to our setting program and aligned with one of the top Energy efficiency companies in the U.S. to generate leads and appointments. EnergyWyze has also expanded its service to include Home Energy efficiency and additional markets that complement the healthy living and renewable energy industries.

Box PureAir

Creating safe, clean air zones to improve overall air quality and general health

Reducing pollutants and pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) to improve and enhance ventilation and indoor air quality is top of mind. BOX PureAir continues to build its pipeline to meet these growing demands, including the anticipated launch of the "Summit" model which has the potential to redefine the in duct retrofit market. The company has also implemented smart fleet management systems which enable users to monitor multiple units remotely and monitor air quality in the unit location.

Box PureAir has received the initial purchase order for its submitted bids, which will help to establish its process moving forward. Upon closing, Box PureAir expects to see a larger round of purchases orders come through. In addition to opening its office and sales center in May 2021, Box PureAir has commitments from franchisees representing three of the top ten fast food chain restaurants in the United States to install units to protect their customers and employees by improving indoor air quality by creating a safe air zone as local and regional restrictions for indoor dining are lessened or eliminated.

Lastly, with schools returning for the fall semester imminently, the company believes there will be increased participation and action taken by school districts to help students, teachers and everyone else involved towards returning to normal operations and continues to deliver solutions across multiple verticals.

Direct Solar America

Producing clean energy through converting sunlight into power on residential or commercial buildings

Direct Solar America's business continues to drive forward. The company has recently hired multiple industry experts, some of which had served with the company previously. This historical knowledge has been an integral component in the progress of the business. By putting the right people in the right positions and empowering them to move the company forward Direct Solar America as seen significantly improved communications and responses from its customers and partners. Over the course of the next quarter, Direct Solar America plans to scale its business through a few process implementations. With the new processes being defined and implemented, the path towards profitability is in sight.

SinglePoint's Future Moving Forward

Building the most comprehensive national solar network and platform of renewable energy solutions to meet rapidly growing demand

SinglePoint will continue to concentrate its efforts on analyzing, improving and expanding its existing solar businesses while exploring additional accretive acquisitions or partnerships in healthy living and renewable energy applications. The Company will continue to look for accretive acquisitions in an effort to create the first truly national network in the sector. Installers, technologies providing renewable energy solutions and the people that lead these efforts will be vital to SinglePoint's continued growth. As previously announced, SinglePoint has launched a strategic review of the Company's business to ensure optimization and growth opportunities.

The Company expects to provide updates regarding its strategic review in the third quarter of 2021.

