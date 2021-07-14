Logo
Kellogg's® Nutri-Grain® Announces All-Expenses-Paid Dream Vacation Sweepstakes to Help Parents Reclaim Precious Family Time Spent on Food and Snack Negotiations

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Nearly half of parents of kids ages 2-8 spend nine days per year negotiating food and snack choices[i], Nutri-Grain survey finds

PR Newswire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., July 14, 2021

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutri-Grain learned in an April 2021 survey that 43% of parents negotiate food choices with their kids at least six times per day with each negotiation lasting at least six minutesii, totaling nine days a year. When asked what they would do if they could reclaim that wasted time, nearly half of parents said they would spend it with their kids, enjoying what the kids like to doiii. This summer, Nutri-Grain is committed to helping families enjoy a 'getaway from negotiation' (literally) and take back that treasured family time to travel, explore and make lifelong memories!

NutriGrain_Sweepstakes_Graphic_Beach_FINAL_ID_5a1dd99b303f.jpg

To help families get away, Kellogg's® Nutri-Grain® today announces that from July 14-28, families across the U.S. are invited to enter the Nutri-Grain "Getaway from Negotiation" sweepstakes. Nutri-Grain will select five lucky winners to each receive the family getaway of their dreams valued at up to $10,000, plus a year's supply of Nutri-Grain® soft-baked breakfast bars and bites to keep future negotiations at bay.

"Food and snack negotiations are a battle all parents can relate to. In fact, parents would rather clean the toilet, give up coffee or fold laundry than spend one more minute negotiating with their kids about foodiv," said Sarah Reinecke, Senior Marketing Director at Kellogg Co. "While Nutri-Grain cannot solve every family food negotiation, we can help families reclaim some of that precious time with a win-win snack made with real fruit that kids love, plus whole grains that parents can feel good about. When you spend less time negotiating over food, you have more time to do the things you love with the people you love."

Individuals can enter for a chance to win by going to Nutri-Grain's Instagram (@nutrigrain) and commenting on the official entry post, dated July 14, stating their dream family getaway destination in the contiguous U.S. The total value of the getaway is limited to $10,000 and must be taken in the contiguous U.S. For more information and the official rules, please visit Nutrigrain.com/GetawayfromNegotiation. No purchase necessary.

Kellogg's® Nutri-Grain® soft-baked breakfast bars and bites offer a simple solution to this ongoing family food fight. Made with wholesome whole grains and real fruit, Nutri-Grain is the always-permissible, no-negotiation-needed snack that parents feel good about serving and kids love to eat. Available at grocery stores nationwide.

Terms & Conditions
ABBREVIATED RULES. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the forty-eight (48) contiguous United States and District of Columbia (excludes AK & HI) and are eighteen (18) years of age or older at time of entry. Begins 7/14/21 at 12:00:00 AM (ET) and ends 7/28/21 at 11:59:59 PM (ET). For details on how to enter and/or for complete Official Rules, go to www.Nutrigrain.com/GetawayfromNegotiation. Trip prize must be taken in contiguous U.S. only. Max. value of trip prize is $10,000. Entry is free. Subject to complete Official Rules. Void in AK, HI and where prohibited. Sponsor: Kellogg Company, One Kellogg Square, Battle Creek, MI 49016.

®,™, © 2021 Kellogg NA Co.

About Kellogg Company
At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2020 were approximately $13.8 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days purpose platform, we're helping to end hunger and are committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

i, ii Kellogg's and the Nutri-Grain team commissioned Atomik Research for online survey of 1,005 parents of children 2-8 in the United States. Margin of error fell within +/- 3 percentage points with a confidence interval of 95%. Fieldwork took place April 15-21, 2021. Atomik Research is an independent creative market research agency.

iii 49% of parents (N=492) responded "spend time with my kids enjoying what they like to do" in an online survey commissioned by Atomik Research, Kellogg's and the Nutri-Grain team of 1,005 parents of children 2-8 in the United States. Margin of error fell within +/- 3 percentage points with a confidence interval of 95%. Fieldwork took place April 15-21, 2021. Atomik Research is an independent creative market research agency.

iv Parents would rather fold laundry (37%), clean the toilet (28%) or give up coffee (25%). Kellogg's and the Nutri-Grain team commissioned Atomik Research for online survey of 1,005 parents of children 2-8 in the United States. Margin of error fell within +/- 3 percentage points with a confidence interval of 95%. Fieldwork took place April 15-21, 2021. Atomik Research is an independent creative market research agency.

Kelloggs_purple_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE42135&sd=2021-07-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kelloggs-nutri-grain-announces-all-expenses-paid-dream-vacation-sweepstakes-to-help-parents-reclaim-precious-family-time-spent-on-food-and-snack-negotiations-301332987.html

SOURCE Kellogg Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE42135&Transmission_Id=202107140905PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE42135&DateId=20210714
